Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr. announces 2022 SheRoes 5th District recipients

In recognition of Women’s History Month, San Bernardino County 5th District Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr. selected five women to be honored with the 2022 SheRoes Award and a SheRoes Wonder Woman. The recipients were selected based on their dedication to the community they serve.

“The women that were selected for this recognition are selfless community members who advocate their time and efforts in improving our community and the lives of those who reside here and afar,” said Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr. “It is an honor to recognize these strong women for their commitment and leadership. Our district stands strong due to their constant support and efforts.”

The 2022 SheRoes WonderWoman is Teresa Escoto of Bloomington, Informational Officer of Bloomington Little League, Bloomington Municipal Advisory Council Volunteer, mother, wife, and friend to all.

2022 SheRoes (in alphabetical order) are Irma Herrera, Dianne Mendez, Ronecia Miller, Karen Suarez, and Alicia Truelove.

Irma Herrera of Rialto is an instructor for Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) and volunteer at LISTOS, a disaster preparedness organization.

“This recognition could not be done without the LISTOS program and all the wonderful efforts of our team of volunteer instructors. It means so much to receive this honor and acknowledge the importance of empowering the Spanish and English speaking community for emergencies and disasters,” Irma commented. “Thank you again to Supervisor Baca, Jr. and thank you to my family for their continuous support.”

Dianne Mendez of Bloomington, Municipal Advisory Council volunteer, School Board member for Public Charter School System in San Bernardino County, Staff Analyst at San Bernardino County Fire Protection District.

Ronecia Miller of San Bernardino, founder of Sistas Making a Difference, accepted the award with organization cofounder and sister Kecia Miller and mother Kecia Worline.

“We are truly grateful to have received this award along with the other nominees. Being able to be a voice for those across the community is our why. The fact of knowing that we play a positive pivotal role in making a difference in our community is very important to us,” remarked Ronnie. “It’s very motivating to know that we have such a huge impact in our community and in the lives of those we serve. It takes a community to take care of the community.”

San Bernardino resident Karen Suarez is the Director of Uplift San Bernardino.

“What this award means to me is that every person can be a leader in their neighborhood, community, and home. Leaders are everywhere,” Karen noted. “I honor the servant leader hearts of my grandmothers, mothers, sisters and friends in my life and hope that I continue to model service for my daughters, and pay it forward to future generations.”

Alicia Truelove works in Colton as a Nurse Educator at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.

“Although I was elated to receive this recognition, my first reaction was to acknowledge the thousands of healthcare heroes at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center (ARMC),” Alicia noted. “Their sacrifice and commitment continue to inspire me to do the best I can, and this recognition wouldn’t have been possible without them.”