Supervisors seek applicants for Building & Safety Appeals Board

Local Advertisement

The Board of Supervisors is seeking individuals to serve on the County Building and Safety Appeals Board.

“The mission of this board is important, and I urge anyone who feels they are qualified and who is interested in serving their community to apply,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman.

The Building and Safety Appeals Board is a technical review panel. It is charged with considering matters in which property owners and builders believe the County has incorrectly applied the Building Code during plan review, construction, or to an existing building resulting in that building being declared substandard or unsafe. Applicants for this board should be familiar with construction and the California Building Code. The board has five seats plus three alternate positions. All members – regular and alternate – must have the knowledge, experience and training necessary to review and reach decisions on matters pertaining to building construction and applicable Building Codes, regulations and ordinances.

Two members of this board will also serve as members of the County Physically Disabled Access Appeals Board. This five-member board, with three alternates, will consider appeals to County decisions as they pertain to disabled access, consider ratifications of certain exemptions to accessibility requirements, and serve as an advisor to the County Building Official on disabled access matters.

Local Advertisement

The Building and Safety Appeals Board will work toward achieving the Countywide Vision, http://www.sbcounty.gov/vision, by capitalizing on the county’s diversity, ensuring a sustainable system of quality community elements, and governing in an open and ethical manner. Members of the board will be appointed by the Board of Supervisors and serve four-year terms.

Anyone who believes they are qualified and who is interested in serving on the Building and Safety Appeals Board may apply at http://cms.sbcounty.gov/cob/Forms/BCCApplication.aspx or in-person at the Office of the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors, 385 N. Arrowhead Ave., Second Floor, in San Bernardino.