Surfboard Review: Hyatt Regency Inn Huntington Beach

Huntington Beach is one of the best spots to have fun throughout the summer. The beach is just beautiful and it’s a great place to surf, boogie board, or just hang out with friends. What could make this even better? The Hyatt Regency Inn, with newly renovated rooms- where you can continue your fun even off the sand.

Probably the best thing about the Hyatt Regency is the variety of recent upgrades and activities:

Pools – There is a pool for everyone: the adult pool for people 18 years or older, the spa, the main pool and a pool for younger kids complete with water slides. This makes wherever you swim always enjoyable. OUr party especially enjoyed the warmer temperature of the main pool after being in the ocean.

Calendar of activities – This hotel boasts an updated calendar of activities including yoga, fitness classes, mermaid experiences, surf lessons, games for kids and, the night we were there, complimentary s’mores making!

Arcade- While small, the in-hotel arcade still has enough games to keep you entertained. We were especially excited about the new air hockey table.

Rooms – Newly renovated rooms include light and airy décor with some technological upgrades. First, the beds have a sensor light that turns on when you get out of bed in the middle of the night. This is so helpful in a dark hotel room! Unfortunately, one of the beds in our room was a bit sensitive and went off if someone just rolled over in their bed. Do you ever get up in the middle of the night at a hotel, stumble into the bathroom and wonder what time it is? Hyatt Regency Inn bathrooms include a magical digital clock inside the bathroom mirror!

Beach access – This hotel is also literally connected to the beach. There is a bridge that you walk over that leads to the beach. You also get chairs and an umbrella on the way there! Walking to the ocean is then way less exhausting than it could be. Helpful tip – bridge access can be blocked for weddings and events, especially on the weekend, so maybe inquire at check in before you make your beach plans!

The Hyatt also offers a shuttle for $3 per person to the pier! I suggest this option, as valet waits at the hotel can be very long at prime times and parking down by the beach is notoriously challenging on the weekend.

Overall, the Hyatt Regency Inn is a Great place to have fun, relax and make the most of your beach experience. Personally, I can’t wait to go back and I hope anyone who goes has as much fun as I did!

I give the Hyatt Regency Inn Huntington Beach 4 out of 5 surfboards!