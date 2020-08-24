Susan G. Komen I.E. virtual celebration of survivorship, hope

Local Advertisement

Susan G. Komen Inland Empire is preparing for their annual Circle of Promise Day – A Virtual Celebration of Survivorship and Hope. This year’s event will take place virtually on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM. Guests can attend the event by making a $20 donation, which will support the Susan G. Komen Inland Empire Breast Cancer Treatment Assistant Program.

The Susan G. Komen Inland Empire Circle of Promise addresses the breast health disparities among African American women and men and empowers them to be proactive about their breast health.

This year’s event will feature breast cancer survivors Dr. Margret Hill, San Bernardino City Unified School District Board of Trustee and Kara Adams, Author of “Hidden Treasure: 5 Steps to Transformational Self-Love.” Dr. Hill and Kara Adams will talk about how breast cancer impacts multiple generations of women and men in our community.

We are also excited to have Dr. Lisa Newman, MD, MPH, FACS, FASCO & Komen® Scholar and Dr. Sandra Finestone, Komen® Inland Empire Past Board President & Komen® Advocate in Science Committee Member. Dr. Newman will discuss the science behind what makes African American women’s breast cancer different. Sponsorship are still available and tickets are $20 per person. This inspiring event will celebrate African American women and men who have survived breast cancer, remember those we have lost, honor those currently living with the disease and unite us as a community. For more information about this event and to register, please visit komenie.org or call 951 676 7465. Or follow up on Facebook @SGKIE.

Local Advertisement