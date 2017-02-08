Sweet fundraising opportunity Saturday at Boys & Girls Clubs’ 23rd annual Chocolate Fantasy

What’s the sweetest gift?

The gift of giving to kids, and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Redlands-Riverside is offering a great opportunity to do so with its annual Chocolate Fantasy fundraiser Saturday at The Mitten Building in Redlands.

Marking its 23rd year, the club’s signature black tie gala brings together chocolatiers, bakers, cooks, wine enthusiasts and master brewers from throughout the Redlands area to present one-of-a-kind sweet and savory bites to hundreds in attendance in hopes of winning “Best Restaurateur,” “Best Decorations” and “Best Chocolatier.”

While the event provides a great opportunity for local business exposure, it also offers a chance to help fund the futures of local youth, said P.T. McEwen, the club’s CEO in an earlier interview.

Through the help of vendors, guests in attendance raffle bids and other donations, thousands are raised annually in support of club programs for area youth, he added. Highlights for this year’s event will include samplings from Jose’s Mexican Food, The Mitten Building, Mill Creek, State Street Winery, Parliament Chocolate, Starbucks, Jersey Mike’s Subs and Ritual Brewing to name a few, while casting votes for best Chocolatier of the Year, Restaurant of the Year, and Decorations of the Year. Guests can enjoy sipping champagne and dancing the night away with live entertainment by the B.O.E. Band.

This year’s live auction will offer chances to bid on a 4-night stay in New York City w/ Hamilton Orchestra seating for two; a 5-night stay in Victoria, Canada for two; 2 tickets to the 2018 People’s Choice Award with red carpet viewing and limo service; 2 tickets to the 2017 ESPY Awards with 1-night hotel stay; 2-night stay at The Hollywood Roosevelt; 2-night stay at The Joule Dallas; 4 Disney 1-day hopper passes; and an Open Door Escape Games experience for a party of six people. Guest can also enter a raffle for a chance to win an Apple Watch Series 2. All proceeds from the raffle will fund the club’s Scholarship Fund, helping club members pay for higher education. Raffle tickets are on sale now, and those who enter do not have to be present to win.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Redlands-Riverside 23rd annual Chocolate Fantasy fundraiser will be held from 7 to 11 p.m. at the historic Mitten Building in Redlands, 345 N 5th St # A. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The event is open to guests 21 and older.

Event tickets are $90 per person and available for pre-sale through www.BeGreatIE.org.

For ticket purchase, information or for table sponsorships, visit the Redlands club at 1251 Clay Street or call 888-822-6535.