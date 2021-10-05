Tayba re-entry services helps formerly incarcerated reintegrate into society

Local Advertisement

Tayba is a re-entry social service center that helps formerly incarcerated individuals get reincorporated into society after release.

“We have client-centered care here, that means they’re the boss and whatever they need we’re here to help,” explained Tabari Zahir, Mental Health Specialist at Tayba.

Tayba offers a bevy of services that range from providing food to teaching social skills and counseling.

Their new program they’re excited to implement is called STEFF – Soft skills, Technology literacy, Employability skills, Family unification, and Financial literacy.

Photo courtesy Tayba: Case managers Valerie Bolden, left and Jeniffer Hernandez-Curtis, right in their office assisting clients remotely.

“Soft skills, like effective communication and conflict resolution are traits most of our members don’t have and are sort of the reason for many incarcerations, so this is a necessary skill,” explained Zahir.

Technology literacy is one skill that many organizations don’t teach. By offering this, Tayba is one of the early organizations to tap into technology literacy for their members.

“We just partnered with Google, now we can deliver our members over 400 hours of technology literacy like turning a computer on all the way up to interactive presentations,” said Zahir.

Employability skills are essential for anyone, and by offering their members these skills they can help get them employed sooner and stay employed.

“Employability skills we teach range from resume building all the way to working with others and cultural sensibility,” explained Zahir.

Family unification is a huge part of many people’s lives, family members can help get these individuals re-acclimated into society, by helping teach skills Tayba is already teaching.

“If someone is incarcerated 10 years and has a child that’s 8, when they re-enter that child is 18 and our members must learn certain parenting skills as their children grow and change,” shared Zahir.

Financial literacy is huge for anyone, with the changing landscape of finances and technology it is imperative Tayba members become familiar.

“Tech and finance go hand in hand, with this program we’ll be teaching all life skills,” said Zahir.

Being able to function as a nonprofit like Tayba is tough, but thanks to a grant they’ve received they can help members for the next three years for free.

Tayba does all they can to help their members, one aspect they love to focus on is mental health.

“90 percent of incarcerated have a drug abuse problem and 75 percent of that 90 have unresolved trauma,” explained Zahir.

Tayba does as much as their clients allow, if they want food that’s what they get, they want the whole package they get it, that’s what their client-centered care is.

“I’m not going to give them what I think, I’m going to give them what they want,” said Zahir.

Along with Tabari are case managers, Valerie Bolden and Jennifer Hernandez-Curtis, they help the members every step of the way and love it.

“Helping formerly incarcerated that feel like they’re in a new world navigate through these systems and show them someone cares is important to me,” said Bolden.

Putting their members at ease is what the case managers do, by helping them get vital documents like ID’s and social security numbers.

“Having a client leave here without worries, and knowing they’re being taken care of is what matters to me,” shared Hernandez-Curtis.

With their new building at 1887 Business Center Drive Suite 3, Tayba has plans of centralizing re-entry services by allowing re-entry group leaders and members to meet at Tayba. “What we want to do is gather once a week here and allow formerly incarcerated to get emotional wellness, mental wellness, advice or just talk and meet with other members and re-entry service leaders,” concluded Zahir.