Teamsters Local 1932 facilitates over 5,000 COVID tests, strengthening worker protection

As of January 19, labor union organization Teamsters Local 1932 had facilitated well over 5,000 COVID tests to its members, a majority of who have been crucial public service employees throughout the pandemic.

In August 2020, the labor union partnered with Transcend Healthcare and has since been administering COVID tests every Monday throughout the County of San Bernardino, from Ontario to Apple Valley and everywhere in between to assist in stopping the spread of the virus.

“It’s paramount to ensure our members are healthy and able to perform their job as it allows the community to continue operating, and receive services and benefits that are needed throughout the entire region,” said Randy Korgan, Teamsters Local 1932 Secretary-Treasurer.

Teamsters plans to continue its mobilized weekly testing for its members for many months to come, but in the meantime partnering with many agencies and planning to forge pathways to administer the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible.

As Teamsters Local 1932 represents many county team members at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, it has recently purchased and donated 16 iPads for staff members and patients in care to keep in touch with family members while COVID-19 restrictions keep the hospital closed to non-essential visitors.

“The Union providing hospital employees and patients iPads to help communicate with our family makes us feel like our job is complete. Taking a bit of the stress away for loved ones because we can provide this tool is priceless,” said Nidal Rafeedie, ARMC Respiratory Therapist and Teamsters 1932 Trustee.

Another issue the organization has heavily contributed to during a critical time in the economy is its Teamsters Advantage program, composed of over 600 local business participants patronized by union members.

“Back in 2016, we partnered with hundreds of local businesses to advocate for our community to shop local. The app, which is available for both iPhones and Androids, is comprised of locally owned businesses that offer discounts to our members, which assists the business build its clientele and saves the community money,” concluded Korgan.

The Teamsters Advantage Program has received acclaim from the community and businesses alike, it’s free for businesses to join and poses the opportunity for them to garner free advertising to the labor unions 30,000-plus members.

From elevating the economics of the region to protecting and raising standards for workers in the county, Teamsters Local 1932 is an everyday hero in the community.