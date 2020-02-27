Teen Miss Colton added to Miss Colton Pageant, applications being accepted

Local Advertisement

Last year Lexie Trujillo won the title of Miss Colton 2019 – the first queen in over 20-plus years. This year the Rotary of Colton has added a new queen to the competition; they will be crowning Teen Miss Colton as well. The pageant will be held in June 2020. The competition is open to any young lady living in the city of Colton and its unincorporated areas. Contestants must be between the 18-25 years old to compete in the Miss Division and 15-17 years old to compete in the Teen Division. Each queen will receive a $1,000 scholarship and each princess will receive $250.

Contestants will be competing in the following categories: Interview with judges, sportswear (shorts and a tee-shirt), gown competition, and an on-stage question. Every contestant must be single, never married. They cannot be pregnant or have had a child.

To enter the competition: Fill out an application at one of the locations listed below or pick up an application at Inland Valley Insurance, located at 183 West “H” street, Colton before 5 p.m. and returning it to the same location. The cost to enter the pageant is free to each contestant.

Starting in February representatives from the Rotary Club of Colton will be on campus at the following schools during lunch hour: Colton High, Bloomington High and Grand Terrace High, recruiting contestants for the Teen division and answering any questions you might have regarding the pageant.

There will be several recruiting days for both Teen and Miss divisions: Denny’s at 160 W. Valley Blvd. Colton from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. on March 5, Starbucks at 1590 W. Valley Blvd in Colton right off the Pepper Street off ramp of the 10 freeway on Saturday, March 14 from 10 a.m. until noon, and at Nickelodeon Pizza at 1411 E. Washington Street, Colton (Fiesta Village) on March 21 from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. Stop by to ask questions, pick up an application and sign up.