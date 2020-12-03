Telling jokes for laughs and a good cause

Local Advertisement

Nine years ago the church that Laniea Dominguez belonged to needed money for their Annual Mexican house build. A charity in which church members go down to Mexico and help build houses for the poor.

At that moment Laniea realized that her love for doing standup comedy could help in doing something good.

A resident of the Inland Empire; Laniea saw this as a chance to not only use her talents as a comedian; but her skills in marketing, graphics and promotion and to use these skills in a positive manner.

“I knew “Comedy For Causes” would be successful because it was about giving back,” Laniea says of the non-profit organization she started in 2011.

“Comedy For Causes” puts on shows to raise money not only for other non-profit companies but to also raise money for individuals suffering from cancer and other of life’s calamities.

Local Advertisement

To date, “Laniea D” as she goes by has raised close to $400,000. Not bad for a young woman who’s motivated not only to do good but to also make sure she lives a good life.

“My family has been ravaged by drugs,” Laniea recounts in a revealing interview. “My Mom died from drugs, as did my sister,” the comic admits. She says because of this she has been motivated to not only live a positive life but to also give thanks for all she has accomplished and to also be an example to others.

When asked what are the biggest challenges she has faced running “Comedy For Causes”, Laniea says that she strives constantly to find “the right formula.” Finding the right ingredients that will not only make for a great comedy show but to also raise as much money as she can.

“This is why I only book comedians that people would be willing to buy a ticket to see,” she explains. She also says that she does pay the comics but she makes sure that a good portion of the money generated goes to those who need it.

Laniea Dominguez admits that she has had to learn a lot of hard lessons but that it’s been worth it at the end of the day.

When asked if she does the “Zoom Shows” Laniea gave an emphatic no. “I don’t want to taint what I love,” she says of the shows over the internet which have become quite popular during the pandemic.

“It’s the energy from the audience that a comic thrives on,” the brunette haired comedian says. “Take that away and it’s going to affect my passion for comedy.”

If you are interested in having a “Comedy For Causes” show to help raise money for your non-profit organization or for an individual in need of funds you can contact Laniea by phone at 909 224-1556. Or email her at lanieadcomic@gmail.com.

You can also visit Laniea’s “Comedy For Causes” page on Facebook.