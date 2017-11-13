TET to host inaugural golf tournament to benefit programs

Technical Employment Training, Inc. (TET), a non-profit business and manufacturing trade school in San Bernardino, will be hosting its inaugural fundraising golf tournament this Wednesday at Arrowhead Country Club in San Bernardino.

TET, a 501(c)(3) organization, was founded by engineer and educator Dr. Bill Clarke and Kelly Space & Technology CEO and San Bernardino City Unified School District Board Member Mike Gallo in 2010 to help rebuild the city’s economy through job placement, and ensure career security and success for high school graduates.

“There is a need in our region for credentialed and skilled students,” said Clarke. “We are partners with San Bernardino City Unified School District, Goodwill, and San Bernardino County ROP in developing apprenticeships in manufacturing and construction.”

TET provides hands-on machinist skills training and manufacturing trades education to fill in-demand, high-tech positions, and cultivates highly skilled students who will be federally certified for immediate employment upon high school graduation.

TET is unique from other trade schools in its 100 percent placement of students, operation of a manufacturing plant that offers real world applications, and role as an active partner with the school district creating industry pathways.

According to Clarke the first formal apprenticeship developed by TET and ROP through the Department of Labor will be rolled out in January.

“Companies interested in apprentices with national credentials are urged to get involved with TET to obtain pre-skilled apprentices,” Clarke noted. “We need to get involved as an industry to get skilled individuals; to be proactive rather than reactive.”

Golf Tournament registration begins at 10:30 a.m.; shotgun start 12 p.m. The Arrowhead Country Club is located at 3433 Parkside Dr., San Bernardino 92404.

For more information on the tournament or on TET, please call (909) 382-4141 or visit www.technicalemploy.org.