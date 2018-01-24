Thank you, Little League volunteers

On behalf of the Little League Western Region Headquarters, we would like to THANK each and every one of you for helping to make the 2017 Little League Baseball, Softball and Challenger season so memorable for thousands of children throughout the Western Region.

It’s because of YOU that Little League continues to help shape boys and girls into fine young people while preparing them for life off the field. Through proper guidance and exemplary leadership, the Little League program assists children in developing the qualities of citizenship, discipline, teamwork and physical well-being.

And the Western Region is blessed to have wonderful volunteers providing such guidance by teaching today’s Little Leaguers the virtues of character, courage and loyalty through this wonderful game of baseball and softball.

May 2018 bring you all peace, prosperity and good health!

~ April Meehleder, Western Region Director

~ Brian Pickering, Assistant Western Region Director