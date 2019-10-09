The Community Foundation hosts Women’s Giving Fund Fall Soiree

Local Advertisement

On Sept 26, The Community Foundation hosted over 50 women during its Fall Soiree at the Mission Gables House in Redlands where they learned about the Women’s Giving Fund and what their giving can do together to support women and children in need in the Inland Empire.

Guests heard from Stephanie Buckley, from Wells Fargo Bank, who provided a presentation on her journey to philanthropy and the personal values that are connected to her giving. They also learned about the families who benefited from the $15,000 grant Purple Hearts received last year. It was amazing to hear of the five families that have been given a fresh start and are rebuilding their lives because of the Fund. Because of Purple Hearts’ approach, in 20 years no battered woman has returned to her batterer, including these women and their children. That’s the power of collaborative giving!

If you are interested in giving to the Women’s Giving Fund or would like more information, contact Darcy McNaboe, Regional Charitable Giving Officer at dmcnaboe@thecommunityfoundation.net or call 951.241.7777.