The Bookmark Review: In Conclusion, Don’t Worry About It

Growing up with my mom, you KNOW who Lauren Graham is. References like “Squeegee Beckenheim,” “Tookie Clothespin,” “June 3rd,” “coffee coffee coffee,” and “Oy with the poodles already” from the Gilmore Girls are all things my family understands. Which is why I was so excited to do my first book review on New York Times bestselling author, Lauren Graham’s third book, In Conclusion, Don’t Worry About It.

This book’s focus? Inspiration. The book is based off the graduation speech Graham gave in her home town in 2017, expanded with more details. Throughout the book Graham has put her own drawings and cracks many jokes to get the reader laughing! With her jokes and great word choice it felt like I was reading a book from not only Lauren Graham, but by the beloved character she played, Lorelai Gilmore in Gilmore Girls. Which, when all added up, makes one top-notch book. But this book isn’t just for Graham fans. This is a fun, quick and uplifting read for anyone even if they have never head of Gilmore Girls (do those people exist?). In fact, it is the perfect gift to purchase right now – graduation season!

This book is appropriate for students graduating from elementary school, middle school, high school or college. I am excited for more books to come from Lauren Graham. I strongly suggest you grab a copy for yourself and a friend because I can guarantee you will enjoy reading it as much as I did. Where Lauren Graham books lead, we will follow!!!

I would like to give a special thank you to Penguin Random House for sending me the book after my media inquiry. Fingers crossed there will be a Lauren Graham interview someday in the future! Bookmark Review: I give In Conclusion, Don’t Worry About It 4.5 out of 5 bookmarks!