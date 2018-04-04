The Brightest Star builds dreams, cultivates self esteem in youth

The Brightest Star, Inc. is an organization that has served the Rialto community for the past 10 years. Founded by President and CEO Lea Michelle Cash as a method to encourage students of the Rialto Unified School District, the program has a three-fold approach to reaching out to children through its affiliate programs: Dream Builders, Leader in Me, and Reach for the Stars.

One of the programs (Leader in Me) reaches out to middle and high school children in foster care, providing resources and services to build self esteem and motivation to succeed through education and mental health wellness. Students involved in this program are given opportunities to meet celebrities, engage in positive and knowledge building activities in field trips, and be supported with resources for many venues of meet any barrier to success.

The Dream Builders program is an after school, on-site program that underlines social and emotional learning and character building to inspire and improve academic success in challenging at-risk elementary school children.

Reach for the Stars is an annual art program held at an elementary school during September to December.

Each year during the National Foster Care Awareness month of May, The Brightest Star honors local adults who are serving the children in foster care with a Shining Stars Award banquet.

The Brightest Star, Inc. will be working in partnership with selected Foster Family Agencies to nominate an outstanding foster parent/family to be honored during the month of May which is National Foster Care Awareness Month. If you are aware of an exceptional Foster family or Foster Parent, please call Lea Michelle Cash at (909) 875-2968.