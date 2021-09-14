The Colton Chamber is on the move

Local Advertisement

When we talk about community involvement, the Colton Chamber of Commerce is one organization that ties together the full gamut of city, business and community life. With 89 business members and going strong, the Chamber of Commerce is not only rebounding from a very difficult pandemic year but is actually expanding its staff so that its business outreach can improve.

This week the Colton Chamber of Commerce is proud to bring on board two interns from the United Education Institute in Riverside, who will be working with Christina Gaitan, our Chamber Coordinator on a variety of Chamber-related activities.

Keisha Smith comes from Moreno Valley and after her internship, plans to attend a 4-year university to complete her Bachelor’s degree and major in Marketing. Demi Soto is from Riverside and also plans to work on completing her Bachelor’s degree. Her proposed area of study will include social work with the hopes of becoming a therapist. Both interns are 20 years old, and both will need to complete 250 hours of fieldwork.

Christina Gaitan, who has been the Chamber Coordinator for four years applauds this move by the Chamber Board, and reports, “This program is a big boost to our services.” She then continues, “These individuals will learn a lot about the Chamber and at the same time, will gain valuable work experience.”

When Dr. G heard about the appointments he wanted to welcome the interns and wish them well in their field experience. “These two individuals will be able to help with the fall programs of the Chamber and learn the ‘business’ with hands-on experience… It’s a great move,” commented Dr. G

According to Christina Gaitan, the interns will be working part-time and helping her with office work, events, and outreach. “ I’m excited to be a part of this organization, “ says Demi, while Keisha adds, “This a great opportunity to learn and gain experience.”

The City of Colton is fortunate to have the Chamber of Commerce as a community-business partner and has supported this organization for many years. As the programs continue to evolve, the Chamber presence will not only be strengthened but will expand with the help of the new staff members. “We certainly wish Keisha and Demi the best in their assignment,” added Dr. G

For more information about CITY TALK, various community groups, Colton history, the trash clean-up, prayer list, Veteran Spotlight, community projects and events, neighborhood meetings, or the online live-stream programs, text or call Dr. G @ 909-213-3730. Questions and comments are always welcome.