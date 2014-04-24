The Colton Cut Barber Shop under new ownership

The Colton Cut Barber Shop is under new ownership and Ruben Martinez hopes to bring a fresh new vibe to the long-standing Colton staple. Martinez worked at the location for an estimated four years before he took ownership of the barber shop. The previous owner, according to Martinez, entrusted him with the shop during his time as an employee. “I saw the potential, being right across the high school and right on Valley,” says Martinez. “I took a chance.”

Martinez took ownership in February and hopes to make the barber shop the go-to place for Colton residents. His first step in changing the structure of the shop was to make services available seven days a week.

“I want an atmosphere where old folks and young folks can come together and enjoy good conversation and know that they’re going to get a good haircut and good customer service from someone that cares better than any other barber shop. I want to make sure that everyone leaves here feeling much better than when they came in,” says Martinez. “That’s all that matters.” Colton Cut haircuts are reasonable priced and each barber finishes every cut with a straight razor and does not charge extra for using shavers.

Becoming a barber came to Martinez as a total fluke. He says, “I’ve been cutting hair since I was young. I started cutting hair in the seventh grade. I was about to start junior high and I got a real bad haircut.” Martinez said that the bad experience drove him to fix his own hair with his grandmother’s clippers. She was also in the haircutting business, as a cosmetologist. He officially became a barber five years-ago through Rosston Barber College of Moreno Valley.

Martinez credits what he calls a “good foundation” and the support he received from friends and family throughout the community, as a key component to the current and future success of Colton Cut Barber Shop.

Colton Cut Barber Shop is located at 632 W. Valley Blvd, suite 102 in Colton.