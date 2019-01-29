The Community Foundation welcomes new board chair and two board officers

Local Advertisement

The Community Foundation serving Riverside and San Bernardino counties is pleased to announce that J. Sergio Bohon has been selected by the Board as the new Chair of the Board of Directors effective January 1, 2019. Bohon will succeed outgoing Chair, Sean Varner. The Foundation also appointed two new officers, Dr. Paulette Brown-Hinds, as Vice Chair, and Nefertiti Long as Secretary.

“I want to thank Sean for his leadership and support, which has been deeply valuable during my inaugural year at the Foundation,” said Michelle Decker, President and CEO of The Community Foundation. “As we begin 2019, I’m looking forward to working with Sergio and his skills as a people manager and wealth investor. Sergio’s passion shines through in his many philanthropic investments and we are deeply grateful for his support and commitment to TCF, especially in a time of great growth and positive change.”

J. Sergio Bohon is Senior Vice President at Wells Fargo Advisors and has been a Board Member of The Community Foundation for the past six years. Mr. Bohon has been in the financial services industry for over 30 years, managing assets for individuals, trusts, charitable organizations and businesses. He holds a Bachelor’s degree from Cal Poly Pomona and a Master’s from the College of Financial Planning, earning him the designation of Certified Financial Planner (CFP®). His philanthropic support helps programs working in the areas of diversity and inclusion, the developmentally disabled, and animals and he pilots charitable missions. His family also started a scholarship fund at Chaffey College to assist dreamer students.

Dr. Paulette Brown-Hinds is a longtime Board Member of The Community Foundation, having recently served as Secretary of the Board. Dr. Brown-Hinds is also the founder of Voice Media Ventures and the second-generation publisher of the VOICE and Black Voice News. The multi-media company includes news weekly print and digital editions, film and new media content production, and a strategic communications firm specializing in community outreach and engagement. She has won statewide and national awards for her column Rants & Raves. As an educator, she teaches an annual course at UC Riverside connecting students in media and the arts with the broader community.

Nefertiti Long joined the Board of The Community Foundation in 2017. She is a resident of Lake Elsinore and Chief Operating Officer of Alta Loma Enterprises in Rancho Cucamonga. Ms. Long has worked for several public and private companies, with most of her experience in the food industry. Her professional associations include Alliance of Black Women Accountants and the National Association for Female Executives. A resident of Lake Elsinore, Ms. Long’s community involvement includes supporting the American Heart Association, American Cancer Society, Avon Walk for Breast Cancer, United Negro College Fund, and the March of Dimes. Ms. Long holds a B.A. in Accounting from California State University, Pomona and an M.B.A. from California State University, Fullerton.

The Community Foundation’s Board Officers for 2019-2021 are:

Chair – J. Sergio Bohon, Wells Fargo Advisors

Vice Chair – Dr. Paulette Brown-Hinds, Voice Media Ventures

Chief Financial Officer – Tami Sipos, Cryoworks, Inc.

Secretary – Nefertiti Long, Alta Loma Enterprises