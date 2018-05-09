The evils that pervade this country

Local Advertisement

There is an evil that is pervasive in our country, unless it is curtailed, it will destroy the freedom of our democracy. Those freedoms are clearly defined in the Constitution.

An example of what I’m writing about occurred a few days ago in Montgomery, Alabama. The National Memorial for Peace and Justice was opened and dedicated. It is a museum overlooking the Alabama State Capitol.

It is dedicated to the thousands of black people that were lynched because of racism. At the center is a walkway with 810 steel columns, all hanging from a roof.

Many of the victims were burned alive after being tortured. The names of 4,400 men, women and children are cataloged.

Local Advertisement

Slavery is only one expression of prejudice and racism. Did you know that before the Constitution and United States was established and George Washington was elected President THAT John Hanson was elected President of the Colonies? He was black.

It is commonly believed that anyone with a drop of black blood in them is considered black. Because of a parent, grandparent or others down their ancestral tree.

So, the following were black, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, Warren Harding, Calvin Coolidge, Dwight Eisenhower. Plus, Barak Obama.

I can remember well the bitterness that was directed toward the Japanese-Americans after the bombing of Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. Japanese citizens were harassed and discriminated against and lost their homes, jobs and businesses.

The worst blow happened February 1942 when President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Executive Order that authorized the internment of Japanese-Americans. Some of them died in the camps due to the lack of proper medical care and others were killed for not obeying orders. Incidentally, historians record that Japanese and blacks participated in World War II against both Japan and the Nazis.

Racial discrimination has been directed in more recent years against the handicapped, the poor, the migrants, the Muslims and homosexuals. Please re-read the first paragraph.

More and better facilities are needed for we handicapped. An example – booths in restaurants. I need leverage to get out of most of them. When tables and chairs are all taken, booths are often available. Handicapped customers need consideration.

The poor are not all lazy, even though they are often accused of being so. Migration and DACA should be the concern for all of us. The indifference of Washington is pitiful.

There are approximately eight million Muslims in the United States. There are basically two major divisions among Muslims: Shiites and Sunnis. 98 percent of Muslims are Sunnis. They are the Liberal of the two and they are by far the Muslims that have migrated to the U.S. The terrorists are primarily the Shiites. They are comparable to the Klu Klux Klan.

I have 30 Muslims that are my friends. They are all Sunnis and are very patriotic and love the U.S. Stella and I have eaten in their homes and they in ours. They are a credit to America.

From the beginning of recorded history, homosexuality has been a topic of discussion, both pro and con. The Bible leaves no doubt in condemning its participation both in verses of Scripture and the incident in Sodom and Gomorrah. The Apostle Paul also condemns homosexuality.

In the April 27, 2018 issue of the Highland Community News the Editor, James Folmer, wrote a column about a speech by Jonathan Keller, CEO of the California Family Council. In a quote he said Keller, “lambasted legislation that would create a third gender.” Also, “You’ll be able to renew your license and instead of there being an M, instead of there being an F, there will be an X, indicating homosexual.”

Keller gave details that supported the rights of gays and transgenders and objected loudly in demeaning them.

My answer to Keller is twofold. Most scientists and medical doctors are aware that BEING GAY IS NOT A CHOICE. IT IS GENETIC. Since God made both straight and gay they both are acceptable to God. Unfortunately, Keller is living in another time.

Second, Sodom and Gomorrah are fictitious – a myth. The Books of Leviticus and Exodus are removed from the values of our country. If people did what the books say they would go to prison. I suggest he read: Leviticus 1:9; 15:19; 2:43, 2:57, 4:46, 11:10; 21:10; 11:6-8; 19:19; 24:10-16; 20:14 and Exodus 21:7.

Genesis 1:27 endorses homosexuality, since God created them.

Since Keller quoted the Bible, so will I. Matthew 7:1. “Judge not that you be not judged.”

Amen. Selah. So be it.