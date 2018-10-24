Local Advertisement

The World Series has arrived and this year it is the returning LA Dodgers against the Boston Red Sox. Both teams have fought hard throughout the year and have surpassed all expectations, and now it’s time for them to face off in the Fall Classic.

First up the Dodgers. After losing in last year’s World Series in game 7, changes were made and the Dodgers made their way back up. While the Dodgers struggled at the beginning of the season due to some injures and the bullpen, the 2nd half is when the Dodgers turned on. They gained a huge lead in the division and were able to eke out their 6th straight division pennant. In the playoffs, they breezed through the Rockies and won game 7 in the NLCS against the Brewers, and now they’re looking for vengeance against a team that has a history of winning championships, the Boston Red Sox.

The Red Sox only competition, it seemed, was the Yankees, but they showed they were the best. They easily got through the Yankees when it mattered and ended on a division pennant. In the playoffs, they then faced the Yankees, and easily moved on to the ALCS. There, they faced the defending champion Astros, and defeated them in just 5 games, and are looking for yet another World Series for Boston.

Lastly, predictions. Overall, the Red Sox seem to be the better all around team, and despite the Dodgers’ recent success, I see the Red Sox winning the World Series in 6 games. However, it’s the Fall Classic where unknown heroes are born and anything can happen. We will just have to see how it plays out.