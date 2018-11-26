SB Symphony gears up for Annual Holiday Concert

Local Advertisement

Following a successful start to their 90th concert season, the San Bernardino Symphony Orchestra is now gearing up for their Annual Holiday Concert, this year featuring popular vocalist David Archuleta. The performance is scheduled to kick off the holiday season on December 1 at 7:30 p.m. at the historic California Theatre of the Performing Arts.

“Everyone has so much going on each December, it seemed appropriate to place this event just following the Thanksgiving holiday weekend to transport our beloved audience directly into the holiday mood,” said Symphony Board President Dean McVay.

This family friendly concert will include a number of traditional holiday favorites including Tchaikovsky’s Flower Waltz from “The Nutcracker,” Anderson’s Sleigh Ride, Vaughan-Williams’ Fantasia on Greensleeves, and Rimsky-Korsakov’s The Snow Maiden, which will include vocal accompaniment by the Loma Linda Academy Pro Musica Choir under the direction of Brenda Mohr.

In addition, a new holiday piece, The Magi’s Journey, by contemporary composer Nilo Alcala, will also be premiered at the performance. Alcala’s works have been performed in Asia, Europe, Africa, and throughout the Americas. He is the first Philippine-born composer to receive the Copland House Residency Award, as well as to be commissioned and premiered by the Grammy-nominated Los Angeles Master Chorale.

Local Advertisement

This is the second piece of new music to be premiered by the Symphony this season. Its ovation-inspiring commissioned work, “Voices of the West” by Emmy award-winning composer John Wineglass, was performed in October.

“We are very excited to bring our second world premier to the California Theatre this season,” said McVay. “Alcala’s music is thoughtful and ethereal, and we believe it captures the beauty of the season in a way that will leave the audience breathless.”

In the second half of the concert, popular vocalist David Archuleta will join the Symphony on stage to perform a number of holiday songs. The talented young Utahan has released eight albums since his rise to fame began in 2008. His first single “Crush,” debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart the week of its release. According to Nielsen SoundScan, the track sold 166,000 downloads that first week in the U.S. and subsequently more than 1.92 million digital copies. Three months later, his self-titled album, “David Archuleta,” went gold, selling more than 750,000 copies in the U.S., and more than 900,000 worldwide. He will be releasing a new Christmas album, “Winter in the Air” in December. He has toured throughout the US, Canada, and Asia, and has performed in the Middle East for the U.S. troops.

“We are excited to welcome fans of David Archuleta from around the country and beyond. Tickets have been sold to residents of Alaska, Arizona, Hawaii, Idaho, and Michigan. We even have people coming from Singapore!” said McVay.

The conductor for this concert is Maestro Dean Anderson, the seventh talented contender in the Symphony’s two year long music director search. Anderson currently serves as Music Director and Artistic Director for the Dana Point Symphony, and has completed six successful seasons with the orchestra. In addition, he is the Artistic Director for Symphony Irvine. Dr. Anderson is also the Director of Orchestra Studies at La Sierra University and the Director of Instrumental Activities at Occidental College. He is also the Music Director for the Montecito International Music Festival Orchestra and has served as cover conductor for the San Diego Symphony.

February, March, and April Concerts

Three inspiring concerts follow the December performance. February 9, 2019, audiences will enjoy A Night at the Pictures. Guest conductor Ming Luke will lead a family-friendly musical romp through beloved favorites from Rossini, Mussorgsky, Strauss, and Mozart… all selected from cartoons and movies! This is a perfect concert to introduce young music lovers to the Symphony! This concert was also selected to be performed twice for local students on Friday morning, February 8 as part of the Symphony’s partnerships with the San Bernardino City Unified School District and the Upland Unified School District.

March 16, 2019, the Orchestra will present An Evening with Melissa Manchester under the baton of our Maestra Sharon Lavery. The first half of the concert will be dedicated to the music of George Gershwin, including selections from Porgy and Bess, and pianist Bernadene Blaha will perform Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue. In the second half, Grammy award-winning singer/actress Melissa Manchester will take the stage to perform her tribute to “The Fellas” and some of her own popular songs.

To complete the 90th season, on April 13, 2019, the Orchestra will present Celestial Sounds. Guest conductor David Cubek will lead a space-age evening of music including Holst’s haunting The Planets, Ravel’s glorious Sunrise, and Williams’ soaring Star Wars Suite. To add to the fun, audience members are encouraged to dress as their favorite Star Wars character.

Ticket Availability

Tickets are available by calling the San Bernardino Symphony Orchestra office at (909) 381-5388 or through our website: www.sanbernardinosymphony.org. Student and active military tickets are always $15; all other tickets are available at $30. $45. $55, and $65. Patrons desiring to attend multiple concerts at a reduced price are encouraged to purchase Short Season ticket purchase option.