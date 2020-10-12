The Lakers are the 2020 NBA Champions

Local Advertisement

They’ve done it. The Los Angeles Lakers have won the 2020 NBA Finals and have secured their record tying 17th championship as they defeat the Heat in 6 games. The series was not as easy as some thought it would be for the team, however.

After taking the first 2 games over the injury-riddled Heat, Jimmy Butler led Miami to a gritty Game 3, and later a Game 5 win. However, the Lakers meant business in Game 6. They led by more than 30 at one point and the Heat never led, and they got their title almost one year after their opening night loss to the Clippers.

LeBron James was named finals MVP, his fourth in as many championships, and with a third different team. Anthony Davis also helped lead the Lakers, earning himself his first career championship.

Overall, this season was one to remember. From the death of the legendary Kobe Bryant, to COVID-19 stopping the season in March, to where we are now, with the Los Angeles Lakers on top. It will be an offseason full of questions, and we don’t know when we will see NBA basketball again. So let’s all enjoy and soak in this historic championship for the most historic team in NBA history, the Los Angeles Lakers.

