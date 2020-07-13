The NBA bubble begins

Local Advertisement

Finally, after months and months of waiting, the NBA is in Orlando, Florida, in it’s bubble. Players arrived this past week as they prepare for the restart. The bubble has been well documented through social media and the players have shown how they’re entertaining themselves in isolation. So let’s learn about this “bubble.”

The bubble is located at ESPN’s Wide World Of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida. The bubble is right next to the luxurious Disney World Resort. The bubble goes across 3 hotels that the players are staying in. Your hotel is determined by your current place in the standings. Players practice in what is normally a huge ballroom. Each team gets its own practice court that has the same tile from their home court. There are also separate courts off to the side for any players doing individual workouts. The bubble also has daily mandatory COVID-19 testing. Each player is tested everyday.

However, the bubble isn’t all business. Many players brought their gaming set ups to the bubble. There is also a players lounge with arcade games, ping pong tables and consoles inside. Outside is a beautiful view of the surrounding lake. There is also other outdoor activities like cornhole, which we have seen get very intense and well documented on Instagram. Players are also treated to some nice, very healthy foods that are delivered right to their door everyday.

Overall, the bubble seems like quite a nice place to stay in. While it is a “business trip” and being away from your family hurts, it seems to occupy players very well. The NBA restarts in the bubble July 31st, with a possible preview of the western conference finals, Lakers vs Clippers. This summer of ball will be a can’t miss for sure.

