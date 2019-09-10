The return of the SBHS Victory Bell

Local Advertisement

San Bernardino High School is, without question, one of the most unique schools in San Bernardino; not only because it is the only high school in the United States to be considered a city, but it also houses a small museum that chronicles the 135 years of school history. Among many historical artifacts is a bell that was donated to the class of 1960. Tragically, after someone stole the bell clapper, San Bernardino High sent the bell to storage where it became nothing but a vague memory.

As of last year, the Cardinal City Museum took control of the bell, naming it an official historical item for the school. With the help of SBHS students, the bell has since been repaired and

restored: the bell cart now bears the school colors, red and black, with a small license plate that states “Cards1960” and a brand new clapper has been added as well.

Now the Cardinal City Museum, as well as San Bernardino High School, is inviting you to celebrate and come see our victory bell and enjoy a Friday night game on our renovated football field on September 20th starting at 7:00 p.m.

If you are a San Bernardino High School alumni, you will definitely will not want to miss this as the new SBHS Alumni Board of Directors will be there to promote and inform you about our upcoming alumni association.