The Rotary Club of San Bernardino celebrates 100 years of service

The Rotary Club of San Bernardino celebrated 100 years of service on Saturday, October 19.

The celebration was held at the Arrowhead Country Club where rotary members celebrated with dinner, dancing, raffles, cocktails; attendees included San Bernardino Mayor John Valdivia, along with many other local dignitaries.

“The Rotary celebrated its 100 years by donating 100 backpacks to the San Bernardino YMCA; next we’re donating 100 reading books…followed by donating 100 bell ringers to the Salvation Army. Everything’s going to be celebrated in 100’s this year,” said Harry Holmes, Rotary Club of San Bernardino President.

“For 100 years our organization has been providing student scholarships through the Rotary Life Program, donating dictionaries to third graders, awarding teachers for their character education, and providing shoes to underprivileged children,” Holmes said.

The service organization, which is compiled of four sections including club service, vocational service, community service and international service, also celebrated the unveiling of its Rotary Plaza sign at the San Manuel Stadium, home of the Inland Empire 66ers.

“We wanted to provide a visually appealing sign to the property. We actually held our weekly Tuesday meeting at the stadium and it was a great day revealing the new sign, which is located in front of the stadium,” continued Holmes.

The Rotary of San Bernardino currently has 50 members and is looking to expand, now and in the future.

“We are always looking to add new members to the club. The Rotary is the oldest and biggest operating service organization in the country. What makes Rotary of San Bernardino so special is that we are the 483rd rotary club in the country out of over 40,000,” Holmes said.

The Rotary is anticipating reaching 100 new members during its 100th year.

“I would like to personally invite business owners and service oriented individuals to our weekly Tuesday meeting, which is held at the Arrowhead Country Club, at 11:45 a.m.; and lunch is on us,” concluded Holmes. Arrowhead Country Club is located at 3433 N. Parkside Drive, San Bernardino.