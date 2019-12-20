The Salvation Army short $450,000 to serve San Bernardino County needs

Local Advertisement

Donations to The Salvation Army Red kettles are drastically down this year. The Salvation Army has served San Bernardino County since 1887, supporting those in need without discrimination. Now that service is in jeopardy.

“Red Kettle donations are considerably less, we will be assisting more than 1,000 families this Christmas season and we need your help! We don’t have the contributions to serve the county’s need for this Christmas or the year to come,” said Major Edward “Duke” Markham, Corps Officer/Administrator, for The Salvation Army San Bernardino/Redlands County Command.

Already facing a $450,000 deficit at the start of the operational year in October. “We have streamlined and consolidated the San Bernardino, Redlands and Mountain Area operations to save money and increase service, however it’s not enough,” said Markham.

“Please give at the Red Kettles this Christmas Season so that we can help those in need. We have promised to serve more than 1,000 families with over 2500 children with food and toys this Christmas. Help us make this year a Merry Christmas for them,” said Markham.

Donations may always be made online at http://www.salvationarmyusa.org or by calling 1-(800)-SAL-ARMY. For more information please call: (909) 792-6868 or (909) 888-1336.