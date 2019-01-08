The San Bernardino County Homeless Count and Survey

Local Advertisement

The annual San Bernardino County unsheltered homeless Point-In-Time Count (PITC) count, coordinated by the San Bernardino Office of Homeless Services (OHS) in conjunction with the San Bernardino County Homeless Partnership (SBCHP), will take place on January 24, 2019. It is designed to obtain an estimated number of homeless individuals and families in San Bernardino County on a given day and to discover their specific needs.

Individuals and organizations are invited to volunteer to participate in the count, which will be conducted from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. throughout San Bernardino County.

All 24 cities and towns as well as the unincorporated areas within San Bernardino County will be canvassed by field teams of volunteers, including members of the public, community groups, county employees, homeless service providers, and private-sector stakeholders. Volunteers who are able to engage with homeless individuals will ask specific questions, offer hygiene kits, and provide information on who to contact for homeless services.

What’s new this year? Volunteers will conduct the entire unsheltered Point-In-Time Count (PITC) by use of a web-based application designed specifically for the San Bernardino PITC. Volunteers will need to have their own IOS (Apple) or Android “smart” phone in order to conduct the survey.

Local Advertisement

For more information or to register as a volunteer, please visit http://www.sbcounty.gov/dbh/sbchp. If you have questions regarding the count call the OHS at (909) 386-8297 or email Michele Bletcher at mkbletcher@dbh.sbcounty.gov.