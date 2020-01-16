The Shops at University Parkway celebrates grand opening of Phase 2

Local Advertisement

The community celebrated the grand opening of the second phase of The Shops at University Park on Saturday, January 11, located on Northpark Boulevard at University Parkway across the street from Cal State University San Bernardino.

Developed by JR Watson & Associates Development Corp., the center celebrated the recent openings of Afters Ice Cream, FireWings, Asian Fusion Eatery, Poketology and VCA Northside Animal Hospital, which join eateries Wayback Burger, Jimmy Johns, Jamba Juice, and Dickey’s Barbecue Pit. It’s Boba Time will open in the near future.

Photo Ricardo Tomboc: Gil Navarro, SB Valley Municipal Water District Director Division II, and SB Chamber of Commerce President Judi Penman.

“We are very pleased with the businesses that are located here – they are a wide variety, very synergistic,” expressed James R. Watson, Chairman and CEO of JR Watson & Associates, who thanked the community for their attendance. “We’re very pleased to be involved with the City of San Bernardino and with the university, it’s a great place to do business.”

Watson and his wife Judy established the Watson Literacy Center and the Judy Rodriguez Art Program on campus, and declared they will continue to fund future public art programs.

San Bernardino Mayor John Valdivia, Council persons Sandra Ibarra and Bessine Richard were also in attendance.

“This is a great opportunity for development in our city, we’re really excited to have Jim and Judy Watson’s great work here in our community,” stated Valdivia, who congratulated the Watsons on behalf of the city for their investment opportunities in San Bernardino. “The opportunities are endless when we partner, collaborate, and work together in a safe environment and community, this development represents those principles of collaboration and partnership.”

Fernando Dutra, builder and land developer, highlighted the fact that Watson is responsible for the development that spans the campus – 350 new homes between University Parkway and Campus in addition to The Shops, a 20,000-square-foot mixed use project with 12 diversified types of restaurants/businesses that represents over $150 million of assessed valuation.

Photo Ricardo Tomboc: There were numerous family-friendly activities for the community to enjoy.

Visitors enjoyed a free afternoon of family fun, including a ribbon cutting ceremony, entertainment by the Cajon High School Band, a DJ from CSUSB’s Coyote Radio, face painting, a balloon artist, food samples, life-size games and giveaways. Tours of the adjacent student housing The Glen at University Park were also available.