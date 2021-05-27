The Unforgettables Foundation hosts inaugural Spring Swing Scramble All Ladies Golf Tournament

Local Advertisement

On Monday, May 3rd, The Unforgettables Foundation (TUF) held its inaugural Spring Swing Scramble All Ladies Golf Tournament at the Redlands Country Club. The sold-out event of female golfers was a success. Possibly making a little history, this event may be the first official all ladies golf tournament held in the Southern California area.

The event attracted players from the Inland Empire region and beyond. From first-timers to expert well-seasoned golfers, these lady participants had varying skill levels. The weather couldn’t be any better as the event started off with a warmup stretching exercise led by Yoga Instructor Karla Adams. LPGA tour million-dollar winner Sydnee Michaels of Temecula presented a Ladies Focus Skills Clinic. To make it extra special for the lady golfers, 36 male steward caddies were assigned throughout the various holes on the course to assist, encourage, give insightful advice, and moral support.

Photo Ricardo Tomboc: LPGA tour million-dollar winner Sydnee Michaels of Temecula led a Ladies Focus Skill Clinic.

After the tournament, participants were treated to a lunch and fashion show at the Club House. Several vendors selling top-end women’s fashion, hats, purses, shoes, jewelry items, and more were available. Tables were set up with a variety of basket items and door prizes. During the luncheon, Redlands City Mayor Paul Barich addressed the group of lady golfers and helped with the auction activities where he donated and auctioned off a collection of signatures from famous and prominent people.

Photo Ricardo Tomboc: Professional golfer Sydnee Michaels and TUF Founder/CEO Tim Evans.

Soboba Tribal Council was the Title Sponsor, along with Presenting Sponsor, Allstate/Underwood. Many other medical groups like Dignity Health, Riverside Community Hospital and Beaver Medical Clinic were represented.

The second all-ladies event in The Unforgettables Women’s Scramble Golf Series will be at the Victoria Club in Riverside right after Thanksgiving to create a Redlands/San Bernardino County to Riverside/Riverside County twice a year at premier country clubs in both counties.

The Unforgettables Foundation is a 21-year-old 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization that assists grief-stricken and financially challenged parents with the essential burial costs when a child has died. TUF Founder/CEO, Tim Evans says, “We help over 200 families a year in our Inland Southern California Region.”

For more information on TUF, visit their website at www.unforgettables.org or contact their office at 909-335-1600.