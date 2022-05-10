The Unforgettables Foundation inspires collaboration among the community to raise 10K for foster and deceased children

Local Advertisement [adrotate group="1"]

Many people in the Inland community have heard about the wonderful work of The Unforgettables Foundation (TUF) – helping low-income families with the cost of funeral expenses for their child.

Founder and CEO Tim Evans says when he was a chaplain at Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital throughout the 90’s and the early 2000’s, he encountered many parents who unexpectedly lost a child and worried about how they were going to cover the costs of a dignified funeral.

“I didn’t notice the need right away, but I began to notice more and more dads asking me how they were going to afford a funeral for their child. At the time, we estimated that around 30 percent of families needed assistance covering funeral arrangements; and I knew I had to do something to help,” said Evans.

On April 30, 2000 Evans rallied up a group of 30 community leaders from across San Bernardino County, which included Inland Empire Community News’ Publisher Gloria Harrison.

Local Advertisement [adrotate group="1"]

“That night we all got together at the Montecito Memorial Park and Mortuary Chapel where I addressed the need, we strategized and established a working group; that was the moment TUF was born,” continued Evans.

Since the organization’s inception, it’s assisted over 8,000 families with the costs of their child’s funeral expenses and recently TUF assisted another organization fundraise over $10,000.

“Last November I was at the Spirit of the Entrepreneur Awards at Cal State San Bernardino and Santa Claus, Inc. Board Member Matt Wilson asked if I had tips on running a golf fundraiser because Covid-19 was affecting their income. I offered assistance and a collaboration brewed between Santa Claus Inc., TUF, and the Judith Matthews Gonzales Fund – a fund under the TUF umbrella that covers funeral expenses for children in the foster care system,” Evans said.

The collaboration was appropriately titled The Elves on Vacation Golf, which attracted 112 golfers to Shandin Hills Golf Club on April 22.

“Non-profit organizations should really work together and collaborate more often for the greater good of the community. Thank you to the golf tournament planning committee and everyone who came out that truly made this fundraising event a success,” concluded Evans.

For more information on TUF, visit unforgettables.org.