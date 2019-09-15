There are other options other than suicide

Local Advertisement

You are at the end of your rope and you can’t take it any much longer. You are in pain and you are suffering and you feel there is no hope. The first step you need to do is to get help right away.

Here are six reasons why suicide is not an option regarding your problems.

1. Things change over time. Regardless of your situation, events do not stay the same. You may feel very bad today, but it won’t last forever. Everything changes over time. This includes your current situation.

2. There are always other options. You may feel lost and confused, but the answers to your specific problems are out there. The key is that you have to find the answers. The answers to your problem will not come to you. As mentioned before, the first step in finding the solution to your problem is to seek help from a qualified professional.

3. You can’t predict the future. Remember that no one can predict the future with one hundred percent certainty. Even if the thing that you are afraid of does happen, there are circumstances and factors that you can’t predict which can be used to your advantage. For instance, your at work and you miss the deadline for a project you have been working on for the last few months. Everything you feared is coming true. Suddenly, your boss comes to your office and tells you that the deadline is extended and that he forgot to tell you the day before. This unknown factor changes everything.

4. Focus on the facts of your situation and not your thoughts. When people are depressed, they rely on their fearful, depressing, and negative thoughts. Your fearful thoughts are exaggerated and are not based on reality. When you are depressed, focus on the facts of your current situation and not on what you think. Do not assume anything regarding your current situation.

5. Go to the hospital when it is that bad. If things are so bad that you are unable to function, drop everything and go to your local hospital or crisis center immediately. The people at the hospital will take care of your situation right away.

6. No situation is hopeless. There are many people and organizations that are willing to help you, but you must be willing to take advantage of this help. Regardless of your situation, take advantage of the assistance that is around you. Every problem has a solution. You just have to find it.