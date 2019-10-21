Third Annual CSUSB Run Like A Mother 5K Run/Walk to benefit Time for Change Foundation

Local Advertisement

Time for Change Foundation (TFCF) is honored to announce that they are the beneficiaries for the 3rd annual Run Like a Mother 5K Walk/Run presented by CSUSB.

The event is hosted by CSUSB students in the Eta Sigma Gamma National Health Education Honorary Society and students in Health Science 404: Women’s Health.

The Annual CSUSB Run Like a Mother 5K is public health in action. It is a prime example of bringing the community together, all while raising consciousness on the pressing concerns that local communities face and celebrating those community organizations that strive to address these concerns.

Tickets are $15 for non-students and $10 for students. You can register using this link: https://bit.ly/mother5k

All proceeds from the event will be donated to Time for Change Foundation’s mission to provide housing programs and self-sufficiency services to homeless women and children. You only have a few weeks left to register, and we look forward to seeing you there!

Location & Event Information Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 9AMCSUSB

5500 University Parkway San Bernardino, California 92407

Learn more and get your tickets here