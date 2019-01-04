Thomas E. Beckwith Sr.

Local Advertisement

Thomas Edson Beckwith Sr. was a much loved and admired teacher and counselor (Spanish-American Institute, Colton and Bloomington High Schools – San Bernardino County Teachers Hall of Fame), Future Farmers of America Advisor (Colton and Bloomington High Schools), noted 55-year Kiwanian (Colton and Laguna Hills), lifelong horseman (Iowa State University and Saddle Club of Laguna Woods – Morgan Horse and Buggy Grand Champion), World War II veteran (European theatre), Presbyterian Church pillar (Colton and Laguna Hills), fundraiser and benefactor (Chairman of the Saddleback Memorial Hospital Capital Campaign for the critical care unit), real estate entrepreneur (San Bernardino County and Leisure World), art and antiques collector and retailer (San Bernardino County), and, most importantly, family man (husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and son). He passed away peacefully at his home in Laguna Hills on December 18, 2018.

Tom was born on September 13, 1918 in Corning, Iowa. He completed his Bachelor of Science degree at Iowa State University and his Masters in Education degree at the University of California, Davis.

Eleanor, his wife of 69 years, Margaret, his wife of three years, his mother, father and seven brothers and sisters all predeceased him.

He’s survived by his daughter, Louise Moore (Dave), sons Tom Jr. (Gwyn) and Jim (Dorothy), grandchildren Kara Glenister (Rod), Caleb Moore (Susie), Aimee Beckwith, Ryan Beckwith (Alison), Kendra Evans (Mark), and Krista Anderson (Ben), great-grandchildren Sarah, Chase, Paige, Isabella, Miyah, Sage, Serena, Liliana, Wesley, Owen, Neil, Alex and Emerson, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

To describe his life as a life well lived would be putting it mildly, very mildly. He enhanced the lives of everyone who knew him. We’ll carry him in our hearts forever.

Many thanks to Peter and William, the owners of Aberdeen Terrace, and his loving caregivers, Jeanneth, Winnifred, Avegail, and Sage. Thanks also to Sea Crest Hospice.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on February 16, 2019 at Carpinteria Community Church, 1111 Vallecito Road, Carpinteria, CA.

Remembrances may be emailed to DLMoore4@cox.net or mailed to 532 Arbol Verde, Carpinteria, CA 93013.