Thousands of Roadrunners head to Crafton Hills College for start of 2019-20 school year

A new school year at Crafton Hills College kicked off Monday, August 15, with site officials welcoming close to 6,500 students to campus.

The day marked new beginnings for many Roadrunners. But for those working behind-the-scenes, the start of the Fall 2019 semester signified Crafton’s community outreach efforts are paying off.

“With those efforts, we continue to promote a college-going culture in our community, and this is resulting in more students choosing Crafton Hills College,” said Michelle Riggs, CHC’s new director of institutional advancement. “We are excited to welcome all of our new and returning students to campus.”

There are several reasons why students choose Crafton over neighboring institutions, such as low tuition costs and smaller classroom sizes. But the addition of 15 new programs were enticing to many looking to fill jobs in the tech-based industries such as cyber security specialists and digital animation.

That’s just the beginning.

Crafton is expected to welcome additional Roadrunners to the “flock” in October when short-term classes start. And for students still on the fence about starting a new class or two, there’s still time to register, Riggs said.

For a look at campus life at Crafton or to browse studies available, go to www.craftonhills.edu.