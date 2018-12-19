Through partnerships Esperanza Project spreads holiday magic to displaced youth in SB

Local Advertisement

The Esperanza Project held a holiday party for displaced children on Saturday, December 15.

“We coordinated the Holiday Party for Displaced Children of San Bernardino and the children got to choose two toys, eat a meal…including dessert and danced the evening away,” said Connie Rosales, founder of the Esperanza Project.

“We were fortunate to collect a total of 470 toys and items such as curling irons, hair dryers and personal kits with make up, for our older teenagers. The toys and items were also given out to Loma Linda University Health (SACHS) Clinic who service low income families including the homeless,” continued Rosales.

“We had a total of 140 people attend, about 90 of them were children. We had plenty of volunteers including student volunteers,” Rosales noted.

Rosales spoke highly of eight-year-old Chloe Rosales, Cooper Perez, 10, and Alexis Domenici, 8, for their assistance with the event the past two years.

The successful movement was made possible through a partnership between the Esperanza Project, STARS Behavioral Health Group, Representative Curt Lewis who was present on behalf of Congressman Pete Aguilar and Representative Esmeralda Vasquez who attended on behalf of Assemblywoman Eloise Gómez Reyes.

“Through this effort partnerships were created with STARS Behavioral Health Group who we have been collaborating with for the past four years, who service these children,” Rosales said.

She expressed how important partnerships are in the community, because when everyone comes together as one, more can be accomplished.

“We would like to thank San Gorgonio Service Center Council/California Teachers Association, San Gorgonio Service Center Staff, San Bernardino Teachers Association, U.S. Air Force Units 412 Communications Squadron-701 Combat Operation Squadron Personnel, IN-N-OUT Burgers, K-Pop Club, DJ Cece Rasso, Cream’wich Ice Cream Sandwiches, Smok’n Blues BBQ, Paul Rasso (who always dresses up as Santa Frijolito Claus) and Pedro Vidaña, MSA. We also want to thank Chris’s Burgers in Rialto for collecting and hosting a toy drive for us and thank you to all the car clubs that showed up to donate toys,” concluded Rosales.