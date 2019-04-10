Thursday, April 11, 2019

Local Advertisement

Theatre:

Now – Sunday, April 28 – Lifehouse Theater presents an amazing journey,

“Pilgrim’s Progress,” at 1135 N. Church Street, Redlands. Based on the classic by Bunyan, this musical follows Christian on his journey encountering angels, devils, and giants. Performances are Fridays at 7:00 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. For ticket and general information call (909) 335-3037 or online at www.boxoffice.lifehousetheater.com.

Reading Program:

Now – April 13 – the San Bernardino County and City library branches in cooperation with In-N-Out Burger present the Cover to Cover Reading Club. Any child between the ages of 4 and 12 are eligible to participate. Children unable to read may participate if a parent reads with the child. For every five books read, the child will receive a Cover to Cover Achievement Award good for a free hamburger or cheeseburger. Each child may earn up to three award certificates during the program. To participate a child must sign up at any San Bernardino County Library Branch. Library staff will provide information. There are two in our immediate area: Rialto Branch, 251 W. 1st Street and San Bernardino County Library, 25581 Barton Road, Loma Linda. Visit sbcounty.gov for other branches in outlying areas. City libraries participating are:

Young Readers’ Room, A.K. Smiley Public Library – for Information call (909) 798-7674.

Four of the San Bernardino Public Libraries (Feldheym, Inghram, Rowe, and Villaseñor) – for information call (909) 381-8235.

Exhibits, Workshops, Classes, Symposiums:

Saturday, April 13 – California State University, San Bernardino’s University Diversity Committee and Westside Action Group present Symposium on Race Relations and Social Justice: Dismantling Systems Of Racism and Exclusion for a Better I.E. Registration starts at 8:00 a.m. with program running from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Keynote speaker is Dr. Gail C. Christopher who will discuss racial healing and the social determinants of health and well being. Many breakout session topics on homelessness, education, criminal justice, and leadership and other community issues. To register and information visit http://library.csusb.edu/Symposium/. or call Robie Madrigal (909) 537-5104 or email rmadrigal@csusb.edu.

Friday, April 19 – the Humane Society Of San Bernardino Valley will hold Rattlesnake Avoidance Training from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at its facility, 374 W. Orange Show Rd. Because the rattlesnake season has been starting earlier, it is recommended that all dogs be trained to avoid rattlesnakes. In addition to training a rattlesnake vaccination is recommended which is available at $26. Rattlesnakes in our area are not only on hiking trails but in backyards. For information or to pre-register your pet call (909) 386-1400 ext 218 or 244 or at the Human So jetty Office during normal business hours.

Save the Date:

Friday, April 12 – the American Association of University Women (AAUW) and Zonta Club Of Redlands present A Lunafest Film Festival from 5:30 to 9:00 p.m. at Esri, 380 New York Street, Redlands. This traveling fundraising film festival is dedicated to promoting awareness about women’s issues, highlighting women filmmakers and bringing women together in their communities. Tickets may be purchased at the door.

Saturday, April 13 – the West Valley Water District presents Celebrate Earth Day from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. This kid friendly event features activities, tours, demonstrations and free food and much more for families. The West Valley Water District is located at 855 W. Base Line Rd., Rialto.

Saturday, April 13 – the 7th Annual Riverside Tamale Festival will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at White Park, 3936 Chestnut Street. This family friendly event features food, live music and entertainment. For information visit www.rivtamalefest.com This event supports the preservation of the Trujillo Adobe.

Saturday, April 13 – Glen Helen Park, 2555 Glen Helen Parkway, San Bernardino presents Youth Fishing Clinic from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. This workshop is for children ages 7 to 15 years old. Participants will learn basic fundamentals of lake shore fishing – knot tying, casting, cleaning, cooking and more. After the educational sessions participants can choose to partake of a two hour open fishing session where all tackle and equipment is provided. Cost is $10 per child (must be accompanied by chaperon) and $10 per vehicle. For information and registration call (909) 887-7540.

Saturday, April 13 – the San Bernardino Symphony presents Celestial Sounds with guest conductor David Cubek at 7:30 p.m. at the California Theatre,562 W. 4th Street. The program includes: Ravel, Sunrise from Daphnis et Chloe; Williams, Star Wars Suite; and Holstein, The Planets. A pre-concert talk will be held one hour before the performance by conductor Cubek. For tickets call (909) 381-5388 or online at www.sanbernardinosymphony.org.

Saturday, April 13 – the City of Redlands Recreation Services with community partners present Earth Day & Easter Egg Hunt From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Redlands Soccer Complex, 1790 Dearborn Street. This free event features entertainment, Egg Hunt, Kids Arts and Crafts, Face Painting, Music, Food, Games, and Easter Bunny Photo Opportunity. Egg Hunt for ages 0-3 starts at 11:45 a.m. and for ages 4-12 at 12:30. Interactive egg experience for both parents and children provided by Sportball – Inland Empire.

Sunday, April 14 – KVCR presents the Autism Society Inland Empire Hero Walk & Resource Fair from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the San Bernardino Valley College Football Stadium, 701 S. Mt. Vernon Ave. The Walk raises funds for crucial programs and services for families in the Inland Empire. Tickets available at www.flipcause.com.

Sunday April 14 – the University of Redlands presents VIBE, Festival Of Wellness from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the campus, 1200 E. Colton Ave. Participants will enjoy a line-up of bands, artisans, food and beverage vendors, wellness focused demonstrations and workshops. Proceeds support the University in promoting mental health awareness and wellness programming and initiatives throughout the Inland Empire.

Wednesday, April 17 – Bonnes Meres, an Auxiliary Of Children’s Fund, presents its Annual Birthday Luncheon starting at 11:00 a.m. at the Redlands Country Club, 1749 Garden Street. In addition to the $45 lunch cost everyone is asked to bring an unwrapped gift for a child. The goal is to collect a Birthday gift for every child served by Children’s Fund. For information visit www.bonnesmeres.org or contact Patty Rill at pattyrill@verizon.net or bonnesmeres@gmail.com.

Thursday, April 18 – the San Bernardino Valley College (SBVC) Arts, Lectures & Diversity presents its 5th Annual International Film Festival: The Talented Mr. Ridley at 6:00 p.m. in the SBVC Library Viewing Room 149. Admission and parking are free. Snacks will be available. The SBVC campus is located at 701 S. Mt. Vernon Ave.

Friday, April 19 – City Of Redlands Recreation Services presents Movies in the Park: Spider-Man into the Spider Verse from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Ed Hales Park (5th & State Streets). Activities and games start at 6:00 p.m. with screening at dusk. This is a free family friendly event. Moviegoers May bring their own food or choose to purchase from the many restaurants in Downtown Redlands. People-friendly dogs on a leash are allowed. Pet owners are responsible for cleaning up after their pets.

Friday, April 19 – the San Bernardino Valley College Foundation and SBVC Athletics Department are hosting the 9th Annual Golf Tournament starting at 11:30 a.m. with registration and a 13:30 Shotgun Start at the Arrowhead Country Club, 3433 Parkside Drive, San Bernardino. Proceeds benefit SBVC Athletics and SBVC student scholarships. For information and to sign-up go to https://conta.cc/2W8jCnZ or call (909) 384-4471 or visit sbvcfoundation@valleycollege.edu.

Saturday, April 20 – the City of Rialto will hold its Spring Eggstravaganza from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Rialto City Hall, 150 S. Palm Street. This family friendly event has two types of events, free and wristband access. Free events include: 2 Egg Hunt Zones, 1 Maze Egg Hunt, Arts & Crafts, and pictures with Easter Bunny. Wristband activities include: Lite Tropical Combo Bounce House, 5 in 1 Tropical Bounce Course, Toddler Playground, Puppy Party Petting Zoo, Air Brush Tattoos and Coconut Tree Climb. Wristbands can be pre-purchased or obtained at the event. Entertainment includes: Danny Memphis – Elvis Tribute Artist and Eisenhower’s Pacific Islanders Club. Pre-Sale wristbands available at the Community Services Department, 214 N. Palm Ave during office hours 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 20 – the Olive Branch Development presents the 4th Annual Easter Egg Hunt from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. at 18400 Jurupa Ave., Bloomington. This is a free community event.

Saturday, April 20 – Colton Community Services presents Easter Egg Hunt & Earth Day Celebration from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Veterans Park, 290 East O Street. This free event features Egg Hunt areas for children 0-12 in the ball field. Free BBQ for the first 200 guests and a Bike raffle are among the activities for the day. For vendor information call Melanie (909) 370-5569 or email msanchez@coltonca.gov for candy and egg sponsorships email hstrutz@coltonca.gov.

Saturday, April 20 – the San Bernardino Parks, Recreation & Community Services present Eggstravaganza at 2:30 p.m. at Lytle Creek Community Center, 380 S. K Street. This event features games, food, crafts and egg hunts. For information call (909) 384-4524 or visit www.sbcity.org/parks.

Saturday, April 20 – the City of San Bernardino Parks, Recreation & Community Services Department present Spring Eggstravanza Hunt from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Rudy C. Hernandez Community Center, 222 N. Lugonia Ave. This event features crafts, games prizes and egg hunt. For information call (909) 384-4524 or visit www.sbcity.org/parks.

Saturday, April 20 – Young Visionaries VIP Community Outreach and Engagement presents Easter Family Day at the Park from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Perris Hill Park. This free event is open to the community and features an Easter Egg Hunt, Music, Free Food and Jumpers for the Kids.

Favorite Quote:

“The indigenous people around the world, before they made a major decision, used to ask themselves, How does this decision affect our people seven generations ahead?” Jane Goodall

