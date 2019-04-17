Thursday, April 18, 2019

Local Advertisement

Theatre:

Now – Sunday, April 28 – Lifehouse Theater presents an amazing journey, “Pilgrim’s Progress,” at 1135 N. Church Street, Redlands. Based on the classic by Bunyan, this musical follows Christian on his journey encountering angels, devils, and giants. Performances are Fridays at 7:00 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. For ticket and general information call (909) 335-3037 or online at www.boxoffice.lifehousetheater.com.

Exhibits, Workshops, Classes, Symposiums:

Friday, April 19 – the Humane Society Of San Bernardino Valley will hold Rattlesnake Avoidance Training from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at its facility, 374 W. Orange Show Rd. Because the rattlesnake season has been starting earlier, it is recommended that all dogs be trained to avoid rattlesnakes. In addition to training a rattlesnake vaccination is recommended which is available at $26. Rattlesnakes in our area are not only on hiking trails but in backyards. For information or to pre-register your pet call (909) 386-1400 ext 218 or 244 or at the Humane Society Office during normal business hours.

Reading Activity:

Thursdays, now to June 27 – the Young Readers’ Room, A.K. Smiley Public Library presents Tiny Tots Story Time (Ages 2-3) from 10:15 to 10:30 a.m. and 10:40 to 10:55 a.m. at the library, 173 S. Eureka Street behind the Lincoln Memorial Chapel. No registration is needed. For information call: (909) 798-7674.

Now to April 28 – UCR ARTS: California Museum Of Photography and the Riverside Art Museum present “In the Sunshine of Neglect: Defining Photographs and Radical Experiments in Inland Southern California, 1950 to the Present”. This exhibit runs simultaneously at the two museums which are three blocks apart. The Riverside Art Museum is located at 3424 Mission Inn Ave. The show presents the Inland region on the eastern edge of Los Angeles as an experimental tabula rasa playground for photographers where nothing was at stake, so everything was possible. The exhibit includes 194 works by 54 photographers. For museum hours and further information and for purchase of complete catalogue call (951) 684-7111 or visit www.riversideartmuseum.org.

Save the Date:

Friday, April 19 – City Of Redlands Recreation Services presents Movies in the Park: Spider-Man into the Spider Verse from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Ed Hales Park (5th & State Streets). Activities and games start at 6:00 p.m. with screening at dusk. This is a free family friendly event. Moviegoers May bring their own food or choose to purchase from the many restaurants in Downtown Redlands. People-friendly dogs on a leash are allowed. Pet owners are responsible for cleaning up after their pets.

Friday, April 19 – the San Bernardino Valley College Foundation and SBVC Athletics Department are hosting the 9th Annual Golf Tournament starting at 11:30 a.m. with registration and a 13:30 Shotgun Start at the Arrowhead Country Club, 3433 Parkside Drive, San Bernardino. Proceeds benefit SBVC Athletics and SBVC student scholarships. For information and to sign-up go to https://conta.cc/2W8jCnZ or call (909) 384-4471 or visit sbvcfoundation@valleycollege.edu.

Friday, April 19 – 100 Black Men Of the Inland Empire will hold its 5th Annual Golf Tournament with registration from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. at the Morongo Golf Club – Tukwet Canyon, 36211 Champions Drive, Beaumont. Players will receive a light Continental Breakfast, Grab Bag, Green & Cart Fees, Awards Luncheon, and Trophies and Raffle prizes. For information for sponsorships and cost for individuals and foursomes visit 100BMIE.org.

Saturday, April 20 – the City of Rialto will hold its Spring Eggstravaganza from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Rialto City Hall, 150 S. Palm Street. This family friendly event has two types of events, free and wristband access. Free events include: 2 Egg Hunt Zones, 1 Maze Egg Hunt, Arts & Crafts, and pictures with the Easter Bunny. Wristband activities include: Lite Tropical Combo Bounce House, 5 in 1 Tropical Bounce Course, Toddler Playground, Puppy Party Petting Zoo, Air Brush Tattoos and Coconut Tree Climb. Wristbands can be pre-purchased or obtained at the event. Entertainment includes: Danny Memphis – Elvis Tribute Artist and Eisenhower’s Pacific Islanders Club. Pre-Sale wristbands available at the Community Services Department, 214 N. Palm Ave during office hours 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 20 – the Olive Branch Development presents the 4th Annual Easter Egg Hunt from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. at 18400 Jurupa Ave., Bloomington. This is a free community event.

Saturday, April 20 – Colton Community Services presents Easter Egg Hunt & Earth Day Celebration from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Veterans Park, 290 East O Street. This free event features Egg Hunt areas for children 0-12 in the ball field. Free BBQ for the first 200 guests and a Bike raffle are among the activities for the day. For vendor information call Melanie (909) 370-5569 or email msanchez@coltonca.gov for candy and egg sponsorships email hstrutz@coltonca.gov.

Saturday, April 20 – the San Bernardino Parks, Recreation & Community Services presents Eggstravaganza at 2:30 p.m. at Lytle Creek Community Center, 380 S. K Street. This event features games, food, crafts and egg hunts. For information call (909) 384-4524 or visit www.sbcity.org/parks.

Saturday, April 20 – the City of San Bernardino Parks, Recreation & Community Services Department present Spring Eggstravanza Hunt from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Rudy C. Hernandez Community Center, 222 N. Lugonia Ave. This event features crafts, games prizes and egg hunt. For information call (909) 384-4524 or visit www.sbcity.org/parks.

Saturday, April 20 – Young Visionaries VIP Community Outreach and Engagement presents Easter Family Day at the Park from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Perris Hill Park. This free event is open to the community and features an Easter Egg Hunt, Music, Free Food and Jumpers for the Kids.

Saturday, April 20 – All Nations San Bernardino presents Easter Eggstravaganza from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Indian Springs High School, 650 N. Del Rosa Drive, San Bernardino. This free family friendly community event features food, games,and Easter egg hunts for kids ages 2-11, including a special needs hunt.

Friday, April 26 & Saturday April 27 – the YMCA of this region present Healthy Kids Day. This free, open to public event features hands-on activities, games, healthy cooking demonstrations, arts and crafts, workshops and more. Activities will be held at the following locations:

Highland Y – 7793 Central Ave from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, April 26

San Bernardino Y – 808 E. 21 Street from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. Friday, April 26

Redlands Y – 500 East Citrus Ave from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 27

No RSVP necessary. For information visit ymcaeastvalley.org

Saturday, April 27 – the Assistance League Of San Bernardino presents the 58th Annual Signature Headdress Ball The Cat in The Hat: Some Of This and Some Of That at the National Orange Show, 689 South E Street, San Bernardino. There are two shows: the matinee luncheon is at 10:45 a.m. (doors open at 9:30 a.m.) and the evening event begins with a reception at 5:00 p.m. followed by presentation of the Headdresses at 6:30 p.m. and dinner at 8:30 p.m. This event sponsors two philanthropies, the Dr. Earl R. CrNe Children’s Dental Health Program and Operation School Bell. For information and tickets call Bobbie Simenton (909) 862-0732 or Sherry Lopez (909) 862-1529 or Carol Dixon (951) 751-8813.

Saturday, April 27 – the City of San Bernardino Parks, Recreation & Community Services Department is seeking volunteers for a service day – Revitalize Lytle Creek Park and Fight Blight Day beginning at 8:00 a.m. Volunteers will be provided with vest, gloves, water, trash bags and other materials. Participants are urged to wear closed toe shoes, comfortable clothing, hat and/or sunglasses. For information and to pre-register as a volunteer call (909) 384-5233 or visit www.SBCity.org/KeepSBClean.

Saturday, April 27 – the San Bernardino County Sexual Assault Services will hold an Open House from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. at 444 N. Arrowhead. This family friendly event in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month will feature games, arts and crafts table, and a photo booth. To RSVP visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sbsas-open-house-tickets-56952703068.

Sunday, April 28 – Sinfonia Mexicana presents Mariachi Divas De Cindy Shea (Celebrating 20 years), Mariachi Youth Academy (Celebrating 10 years), and Ballet Folklorico, Flores del Desierto in concert at 3:00 p.m. at the Whitmer Auditorium at Colton High School, 777 W. Valley Blvd. This event is a music education fundraiser for the Mariachi Youth Academy. Seat selection is available and tickets may be purchased at California Theatre Office, 562 W. 4th Street, San Bernardino or call (909) 884-3224 or (909) 744-2176 or (909) 645-1583

Sunday, April 28 – California State University, San Bernardino is hosting a Multicultural Book & Family Festival from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Santos Manuel Student Union on campus, 5500 University Parkway. This family friendly event offers free books, entertainment, culture, food, exhibits, storytelling and workshops. For information or ADA assistance call (909) 537-5102. Complimentary parking in Lot D.

Favorite Quote:

“Anything else you’re interested in is not going to happen if you can’t breathe the air or drink the water. Don’t sit this one out. Do something.

Carl Sagan, astronomer, cosmologist, astrophysicist, astrobiologist, author

To submit an event or information for Gloria’s Corner please email: gloscalendar@gmail.com. Deadline is 12 p.m. each Friday.