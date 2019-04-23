Thursday, April 25, 2019

Local Advertisement

Theatre:

Now – Sunday, April 28 – Lifehouse Theater presents an amazing journey,

“Pilgrim’s Progress,” at 1135 N. Church Street, Redlands. Based on the classic by Bunyan, this musical follows Christian on his journey encountering angels, devils, and giants. Performances are Fridays at 7:00 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. For ticket and general information call (909) 335-3037 or online at www.boxoffice.lifehousetheater.com.

Reading Activity:

Thursdays, now to June 27 – the Young Readers’ Room, A.K. Smiley Public Library presents Tiny Tots Story Time (Ages 2-3) from 10:15 to 10:30 a.m. and 10:40 to 10:55 a.m. at the library, 173 S. Eureka Street behind the Lincoln Memorial Chapel. No registration is needed. For information call: (909) 798-7674.

Exhibits, Workshops, Classes:

Now to April 28 – UCR ARTS: California Museum Of Photography and the Riverside Art Museum present “In the Sunshine of Neglect: Defining Photographs and Radical Experiments in Inland Southern California, 1950 to the Present”. This exhibit runs simultaneously at the two museums which are three blocks apart. The Riverside Art Museum is located at 3424 Mission Inn Ave. The show presents the Inland region on the eastern edge of Los Angeles as an experimental tabula rasa playground for photographers where nothing was at stake, so everything was possible. The exhibit includes 194 works by 54 photographers. For museum hours and further information and for purchase of complete catalogue call (951) 684-7111 or visit www.riversideartmuseum.org.

Save the Date:

Friday, April 26 & Saturday April 27 – the YMCA of this region present Healthy Kids Day. This free, open to public event features hands-on activities, games, healthy cooking demonstrations, arts and crafts, workshops and more. Activities will be held at the following locations:

Highland Y – 7793 Central Ave from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, April 26

San Bernardino Y – 808 E. 21 Street from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. Friday, April 26

Redlands Y – 500 East Citrus Ave from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 27

No RSVP necessary. For information visit ymcaeastvalley.org

Saturday, April 27 – the Assistance League Of San Bernardino presents the 58th Annual Signature Headdress Ball The Cat in The Hat: Some Of This and Some Of That at the National Orange Show, 689 South E Street, San Bernardino. There are two shows: the matinee luncheon is at 10:45 a.m. (doors open at 9:30 a.m.) and the evening event begins with a reception at 5:00 p.m. followed by presentation of the Headdresses at 6:30 p.m. and dinner at 8:30 p.m. This event sponsors two philanthropies, the Dr. Earl R. Crane Children’s Dental Health Program and Operation School Bell. For information and tickets call Bobbie Simenton (909) 862-0732 or Sherry Lopez (909) 862-1529 or Carol Dixon (951) 751-8813.

Saturday, April 27 – the City of San Bernardino Parks, Recreation & Community Services Department is seeking volunteers for a service day – Revitalize Lytle Creek Park and Fight Blight Day beginning at 8:00 a.m. Volunteers will be provided with vest, gloves, water, trash bags and other materials. Participants are urged to wear closed toe shoes, comfortable clothing, hat and/or sunglasses. For information and to pre-register as a volunteer call (909) 384-5233 or visit www.SBCity.org/KeepSBClean.

Saturday, April 27 – the East Valley Water District presents Community Conservation Fest from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at 26032 6th Street, San Bernardino. This free community event celebrates Earth Month with activities for the whole family. Featured are demonstrations, food trucks, music, informational booths, workshops in English and Spanish, giveaways and more. To register to win a high-efficiency toilet visit https://www.eastvalley.org/481/Community-Conservation-Fest.

Saturday, April 27 – the San Bernardino County Sexual Assault Services will hold an Open House from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. at 444 N. Arrowhead. This family friendly event in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month will feature games, arts and crafts table, and a photo booth. To RSVP visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sbsas-open-house-tickets-56952703068.

Saturday, April 27 – an Emergency Preparedness Extravaganza will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 1375 N. Willow Ave., Rialto. This free family friendly event features live music, Blood Drive, Resources Fair, Kid Zone, and free lunch.

Saturday, April 27 – AAUW (American Association Of University Women) Redlands presents the first of its scheduled Film Series “Equal Means Equal” at 1:00 p.m. in the Assembly Room at A. K. Smiley Public Library, 125 W. Vine Street. This film is the direct result of research done to raise awareness about the lack of legal equality for women under the U. S. Constitution. For information call (909) 335-3568.

Saturday, April 27 – Cultural Alliance Of the Pass presents The Inland Camerata “Strings in the Pass”, a Four-Piece String Ensemble from the Redlands Symphony. Two performances are scheduled at 3:00 p.m. and at 4:30 p.m. at 175 W. Hay Street, Banning. For tickets call (951) 922-4911 or visit www.banningculturalaliance.org.

Saturday, April 27 – the City of Redlands and the Redlands Quality of Life Department will hold the 11th Annual Community Day of Service From 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Heritage Park, 1905 Orange Ave. Projects needing help include Hillside Memorial Park, Heritage Park, Redlands Skate Park, Live Oak Canyon Gateway Ranch, Brookside Avenue Medians. Free lunch at Heritage Park after service projects. Participants are asked, if possible, to bring work gloves, rakes, shovels, other yard tools, and sunscreen. To register visit https://www.serveredlands.org/event-info/2019-community-day-of-service.

Sunday, April 28 – Sinfonia Mexicana presents Mariachi Divas De Cindy Shea (Celebrating 20 years), Mariachi Youth Academy (Celebrating 10 years), and Ballet Folklorico, Flores del Desierto in concert at 3:00 p.m. at the Whitmer Auditorium at Colton High School, 777 W. Valley Blvd. This event is a music education fundraiser for the Mariachi Youth Academy. Seat selection is available and tickets may be purchased at California Theatre Office, 562 W. 4th Street, San Bernardino or call (909) 884-3224 or (909) 744-2176 or (909) 645-1583.

Sunday, April 28 – California State University, San Bernardino is hosting a Multicultural Book & Family Festival from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Santos Manuel Student Union on campus, 5500 University Parkway. This family friendly event offers free books, entertainment, culture, food, exhibits, storytelling and workshops. For information or ADA assistance call (909) 537-5102. Complimentary parking in Lot D.

Sunday, April 28 – the Herbivore Festival will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Crafton Hills College, 11711 Sand Canyon Road, Yucaipa. This free family friendly event features entertainment, workshops, cooking demonstrations, vegetarian and vegan vendors for merchandise and food plus Cause Dogs will be there for adoptions. For Fest schedule visit www.herbivorefestival.com Parking is free.

Wednesday, May 1 – the San Bernardino City Unified School District and CAPS (Creative After School Programs) present iCreate Family Festival from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Orange Pavilion, National Orange Show Event Center, 689 South E Street. This free family friendly event features visual and performing art performances by local students.

Friday, Saturday & Sunday, May 3 – 5 – the City of Yucaipa presents Music and Arts Festival. This annual three day festival takes place in Historic Uptown. This free family friendly event features world-famous headliner entertainment, two outdoor and one indoor stage, street performers, over 100 artists, historical displays, interactive art, crafts, a food court, merchandise vendors, a Kids Zone, a beer and wine garden, a gem and mineral show and a flower show. Hours are Friday, May 3 – 6:00 to 10:00 p.m.; Saturday, May 4 – 12:00 to 10:00 p.m.; and Sunday, May 5 – 12:00 to 7:00 p.m. Parking is free in the surrounding streets to the event. For information visit yucaipa.org.

Saturday, May 4 – the Colton Joint Unified School District Apple Scholarship Foundation will hold its 14th Annual Golf Tournament at Shandin Hills Golf Course at 7:30 a.m. This event is the major scholarship fundraiser. Last year over $24,000 scholarships were awarded to 20 graduating seniors. For sponsorships, volunteers, registration or to donate call Katie Orloff (909) 580-6503 or email katie_orloff@cjusd.net.

Saturday, May 4 – the San Bernardino Public Library and the San Bernardino Writers’ Club are hosting a Spring Book Fair from 1:00 to 5:30 p.m. at the Feldheym Central Library, 555 W. 6th Street. Over 40 local authors, poets, and cartoonists will participate representing many genres, including fiction, non-fiction, science fiction, fantasy, poetry, children’s books, young adult, local history and mystery. This is a free event that offers the opportunity for book signing.

Saturday, May 4 – the City of San Bernardino presents Cinco De Mayo Celebration 2019 from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Court Street Square, 349 North E Street. This free family friendly event features entertainment, food, arts and crafts for kids, merchandise vendors, and a car show. For information call (909) 384-5233 or visit https://sbcity-Cinco.eventbrite.com.

Favorite Quote:

“A Library is not a luxury but one of the necessities of life”

Henry Ward Beecher

