Thursday, April 4, 2019

Local Advertisement

Theatre:

Friday, Saturday & Sunday, April 5-7 – the University of Redlands Theatre Department presents a new adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel “Sense and Sensibility” in the Glen Wallick’s Theatre, 1200 E. Colton Ave. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:00 p.m. with a Sunday matinee at 2:00 p.m. General admission is $12 seniors and $9 students. Parking is free. Tickets online at tickets.vendini.com For information call (909) 748-8857.

Now – Sunday, April 28 – Lifehouse Theater presents an amazing journey,

“Pilgrim’s Progress,” at 1135 N. Church Street, Redlands. Based on the classic by Bunyan, this musical follows Christian on his journey encountering angels, devils, and giants. Performances are Fridays at 7:00 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. For ticket and general information call (909) 335-3037 or online at www.boxoffice.lifehousetheater.com.

Reading Program:

Now – April 13 – the San Bernardino County and City library branches in cooperation with In-N-Out Burger present the Cover to Cover Reading Club. Any child between the ages of 4 and 12 are eligible to participate. Children unable to read may participate if a parent reads with the child. For every five books read, the child will receive a Cover to Cover Achievement Award good for a free hamburger or cheeseburger. Each child may earn up to three award certificates during the program. To participate a child must sign up at any San Bernardino County Library Branch. Library staff will provide information. There are two in our immediate area: Rialto Branch, 251 W. 1st Street and San Bernardino County Library, 25581 Barton Road, Loma Linda. Visit sbcounty.gov for other branches in outlying areas. City libraries participating are:

Young Readers’ Room, A.K. Smiley Public Library – for Information call (909) 798-7674.

Four of the San Bernardino Public Libraries (Feldheym, Inghram, Rowe, and Villaseñor) – for information call (909) 381-8235.

Reading Activity:

Thursdays, now to June 27 – the Young Readers’ Room, A.K. Smiley Public Library presents Tiny Tots Story Time (Ages 2-3) from 10:15 to 10:30 a.m. and 10:40 to 10:55 a.m. at the library, 173 S. Eureka Street behind the Lincoln Memorial Chapel. No registration is needed. For information call: (909) 798-7674.

Local Advertisement

Exhibits, Workshops, Classes, Symposiums:

Saturday, April 6 – Prada Regional Park, 16700 Euclid Ave., Chino presents From The Garden To The Table, Veggie Gardening from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. This public event by UCCE Master Gardeners and Master Preservers Of San Bernardino will provide instruction on growing veggies and what to do with an abundance of produce. Samples will also be available for tasting. RSVP@http://bit.ly/2YvxXfw.

Saturday, April 13 – California State University, San Bernardino’s University Diversity Committee and Westside Action Group present Symposium on Race Relations and Social Justice: Dismantling Systems Of Racism and Exclusion for a Better I.E. Registration starts at 8:00 a.m. with program running from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Keynote speaker is Dr. Gail C. Christopher who will discuss racial healing and the social determinants of health and well being. Many breakout session topics on homelessness, education, criminal justice, and leadership and other community issues. To register and information visit http://library.csusb.edu/Symposium/. or call Robie Madrigal (909) 537-5104 or email rmadrigal@csusb.edu.

Friday, April 19 – the Humane Society Of San Bernardino Valley will hold Rattlesnake Avoidance Training from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at its facility, 374 W. Orange Show Rd. Because the rattlesnake season has been starting earlier, it is recommended that all dogs be trained to avoid rattlesnakes. In addition to training a rattlesnake vaccination is recommended which is available at $26. Rattlesnakes in our area are not only on hiking trails but in backyards. For information or to pre-register your pet call (909) 386-1400 ext 218 or 244 or at the Human So jetty Office during normal business hours.

Now to April 28 – UCR ARTS: California Museum Of Photography and the Riverside Art Museum present “In the Sunshine of Neglect: Defining Photographs and Radical Experiments in Inland Southern California, 1950 to the Present”. This exhibit runs simultaneously at the two museums which are three blocks apart. The Riverside Art Museum is located at 3424 Mission Inn Ave. The show presents the Inland region on the eastern edge of Los Angeles as an experimental tabula rasa playground for photographers where nothing was at stake, so everything was possible. The exhibit includes 194 works by 54 photographers. For museum hours and further information and for purchase of complete catalogue call (951) 684-7111 or visit www.riversideartmuseum.org.

Save the Date:

Thursday, April 4 – the San Bernardino Valley College (SBVC) Arts, Lectures & Diversity Committee and the SBVC Library present 5th Annual International Film Festival #1: Lost in Translation from 6:00 to 8:30 p.m. in the Library Viewing Room 149. Directed by Sofia Coppola is the story of a faded movie star and a neglected young woman. Parking and admission is free as well as pizza for viewers. An interactive film discussion will follow the viewing. SBVC is located at 701 S. Mt. Vernon Ave.

Saturday, April 6 – Relay Team presents Cruising for Life Car Show from Noon to 5:00 p.m. at the American Legion Post 497, 9980 Cedar Ave., Bloomington. Featured in addition to “fab” cars are music, food, bar and raffles. Car entry is $10.00 per vehicle with Roll-in at 11:00 a.m. for information call (909) 319-3340. This fundraiser for cancer patient Liz Espinoza.

Saturday, April 6 – the City of Redlands Quality of Life/Recreation Services presents Youth 2019 Summer Job Fair from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Redlands Community Center, 111 W. Lugonia Ave. This free event focuses on helping young adults ages 16 – 24 find their first job or plan their next step in achieving their goals. Employers and educational resources will be available on-site. A free breakfast begins at 8:00 a.m. followed by workshops and on-site job applications. Participants are asked to pre-register by March 30th and bring a resume and dress to impress. To register visit www.cityofredlands.org/Recreation Activity #: 7150. For information call (909) 798-7572.

Wednesday & Thursday, April 10 & 11 – Hispanic Lifestyle presents Latina Conference 2019: Connecting Latinas Of Influence at the Ontario Airport Hotel, 700 N. Haven Ave., Ontario. This event focuses on business owners, professionals, artists, entertainers, community leaders, and elected officials. Wednesday’s program includes exhibits, and workshops with a Networking Mixer from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday begins with welcome and panel discussions, luncheon and presentation of 2019 Latinas of Influence followed by networking and door prizes. For ticket information call (213) 705-3322 or email RDS@Hispaniclifestyle.com or visit hispaniclifestyle.com Parking is free.

Thursday, April 11 – the San Bernardino Valley College (SBVC) Arts, Lectures & Diversity Committee presents the 5th Annual International Film Festival: Match Point at 6:00 p.m. in the SBVC Library Viewing Room #149. Admission and parking is free. Snacks will be available. SBVC campus is located at 701 S. Mt Vernon Ave.

Friday, April 12 – the American Association Of University Women (AAUW) and Zonta Club Of Redlands present A Lunafest Film Festival from 5:30 to 9:00 p.m. at Esri, 380 New York Street, Redlands. This traveling fundraising film festival is dedicated to promoting awareness about women’s issues, highlighting women filmmaker and bring women together in their communities. Tickets may be purchased at the door.

Saturday, April 13 – the West Valley Water District presents Celebrate Earth Day from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. This kid friendly event features activities, tours, demonstrations and free food and much more for families. The West Valley Water District is located at 855 W. Base Line Rd., Rialto

Saturday, April 13 – Glen Hellen Park, 2555 Glen Helen Parkway, San Bernardino presents Youth Fishing Clinic from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. This workshop is for children ages 7 to 15 years old. Participants will learn basic fundamentals of lake shore fishing – knot tying, casting, cleaning, cooking and more. After the educational sessions participants can choose to partake of a two hour open fishing session where all tackle and equipment is provided. Cost is $10 per child (must be accompanied by chaperon) and $10 per vehicle. For information and registration call (909) 887-7540.

Saturday, April 13 – the San Bernardino Symphony presents Celestial Sounds with guest conductor David Cubek at 7:30 p.m. at the California Theatre,562 W. 4th Street. The program includes: Ravel, Sunrise from Daphnis et Chloe; Williams, Star Wars Suite; and Holstein, The Planets. A pre-concert talk will be held one hour before the performance by conductor Cubek. For tickets call (909) 381-5388 or online at www.sanbernardinosymphony.org

Sunday, April 14 – KVCR presents the Autism Society Inland Empire Hero Walk & Resource Fair from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the San Bernardino Valley College Football Stadium, 701 S. Mt. Vernon Ave. The Walk raises funds for crucial programs and services for families in the Inland Empire. Tickets available at www.flipcause.com.

Favorite Quote:

“We do not inherit the earth from our ancestors, we borrow it from our children.”

– Native American Proverb

To submit an event or information for Gloria’s Corner please email: gloscalendar@gmail.com. Deadline is 12 p.m. each Friday.