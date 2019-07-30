Thursday, August 01, 2019

Local Advertisement

Exhibits, Workshops, Classes,

Tuesdays and Saturdays – the 2019 Children’s Summer Music Festival Workshops for children ages 4-12 will be held on Saturdays August 3 and 10 from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the Redlands Community Center, 111 W. Lugonia Ave. The workshops are conducted by artists appearing at the Redlands Bowl. There is no admission charge and reservations are not needed. For information call (909) 793-7316 or visit redlandsbowl.org.

Friday, August 2 & Saturday, August 3 – Junior University Musical Theatre presents Robin Hood at the new San Manuel Performing Arts Center on the campus of Aquinas High School, 2772 Sterling Ave., San Bernardino. Friday’s performance is at 7:15 p.m. and Saturday’s is a matinee at 2:15 p.m. this is last opportunity to enjoy this original musical adaptation of Robin Hood. For tickets visit www.junioruniversity.org.

Saturday, August 3 – Arrowhead Regional Medical Center(ARMC) will hold a class: Stop the Bleed from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Medical Center, 400 N. Pepper Ave., Colton. This free class is taught by the ARMC Trauma Service and will teach the basic bleeding control techniques and tourniquet use. Also survival tips for an active shooter or casualty event will be covered. For tickets to reserve a spot visit www.eventrite.com.

Entertainment:

Mondays, Now to August 26 – the Yucaipa Chamber of Commerce and the City of Yucaipa present Movie Mondays at 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. at the Yucaipa Performing Arts Center, 12062 California Street. The schedule includes: August 5 – A Dog’s Way Home; August 12 – Wonder Park; August 19 – Christopher Robin; and August 26 – Missing Link. Admission is $5. For information call (909) 500-7712.

Save the Date:

Friday, August 2 – the 2019 Redlands Bowl Summer Music Festival presents The Annie Moses Band: “From Copeland to Cash” This program is a cornucopia of iconic American melodies, reviving the American saga through innovative high-spirited arrangements that include homeland songs, soulful memories of Spirituals and the show tunes of George Gershwin. Performance begins at 8:00 p.m. at the Bowl, 25 Grant Street. This free event is first-come, first-seated. Free-will offerings will be collected at intermission. For information call (909) 793-7316 or visit inforedlandsbowl.org.

Friday, August 2 – Pairing With a Purpose will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at the historic Arrowhead Springs Hotel, 24918 Arrowhead Springs Road, San Bernardino. This event features local cuisine paired with local wines and beers in support of the Inland Empire Ronald McDonald House. For tickets visit give.classy.org.

Friday, August 2 – the City of Rialto presents Movies in the Park: “How to Train Your Dragon in the Hidden World” at Tom Sawyer Pool, 152 E. San Bernardino Ave. beginning at 7:00 p.m. This free family friendly event features other activities. Attendees are urged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Food and drink vendors may be available.

Saturday, August 3 – the Women’s Club Of San Bernardino will host Saturday Brunch at 10:00 a.m. at the Club, 503 W. 31st Street. Tickets are $12.00 and benefits the WCSB Rainy Day Fund and its projects.

Saturday, August 3 – the City of Colton Community Services Department presents Movies in the Park : Hotel Transylvania 3 from 8:00 to 10:00 p.m. at Rich Dauer Park, 955 Torrey Pines Road. This free family friendly event features kids activities prior to the movie. Attendees are urged to bring blankets and lawn chairs. No alcohol or glass permitted.

Saturday, August 3 – the Friends of the San Bernardino Public Library present Comic Ventriloquist Joe Gandelman & Friends from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Feldheym Central Library, 555 W. 6th Street. Ventriloquist Gandelman and his cast of high-visual wooden puppet characters promise a fast moving program. This family and kid friendly event is the final one for the summer reading program.

Saturday, August 3 – the City of Redlands Police Department, Micah House, Ride Yourself Fit and local businesses present Back2School Jam and Community Resource Fair from 8:00 a.m. to noon at Sylvan Park, 601 North University Street. This event for the school children of Redlands features bicycle and backpack giveaways, snacks, and music.

Saturday, August 3 – Young Visionaries and San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools presents the 7th Annual Backpack Giveaway from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Perris Hill Park, 1135 E. Highland Ave. San Bernardino. This event for children ages 5 – 18 is on a first-come, first – served basis. Child must be present . For information call Marcos Chubbs Moreno (909) 745-1802.

Saturday, August 3 – Pure Land Foundation in cooperation with San Bernardino City USD and the San Bernardino Food Bank CAPSBC is hosting its Mobile Food Pantry Distribution from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Pacific High School, 1020 Pacific Street. Participants are reminded to bring their own shopping cart or pull wagon as each portion per family is roughly 40 pounds. On-site registration and food distribution begins at 9:00 a.m. and ends at 12:00 p.m. Volunteers should arrive by 8:00 a.m.

Saturday, August 4 – the City of San Bernardino Parks, Recreation & Community Services Department presents Verdemont Aloha Celebration: Aloha! Goodbye Summer, Hello Fall from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. This event will feature Arts & Crafts, new program information, and a hot dog lunch. This free event will have activities led by recreation staff. Space is limited so register now. For tickets visit Eventbrite. For information call (909) 361-2574. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Sunday, August 4 – the City of Yucaipa presents Concert in the Park: “The Trip, Rock Band” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Yucaipa Community Park Amphitheater, 34900 Oak Glen Road. This event features food and merchandise vendors, kids activities and live music. For information visit yucaipa.org.

Monday, August 5 – the Villasenor Branch Library presents Pacific Animal Productions: “Lights, Camera, Animals” at 6:00 p.m. at the Library, 525 N. Mt Vernon. This program highlights the natural stars and talents across the animal kingdom. This free program is the final event for the annual summer reading program and is sponsored by the Friends of the San Bernardino Library. For information call (909) 383-5156 or visit www.facebook.com/SBPLfriends/

Monday, August 5 – First School Day – San Bernardino City Unified and Rialto Unified School Districts

Tuesday, August 6 – the Rialto Police Department will hold National Night Out! America’s Night Out Against Crime from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Willow Ave and Rialto Ave. This free event features food vendors, information booths, free police car rides, free bounce houses, free rock climbing wall, free Euro Bungee Bounce, Free Crafts. Staples will be giving away free backpacks and Under Armour clothing.

Wednesday, August 7 – First School Day – Colton Unified, Redlands Unified, and Fontana Unified School Districts

Thursday, August 8 – First School Day – Yucaipa Unified School District

Thursday, August 8 – the John M. Pfau Library and the Associated Students present Summer Movie Night: Captain Marvel at 8:00 p.m. at the Library Lawn area at California State University, San Bernardino. Participants may bring lawn chairs and blankets. Free popcorn will be provided. For information call (909) 537-5104.

Friday, August 9 – the Karnig Infant-Toddler Success (KITS) will hold a Parent Roundtable to “Share Plans and Receive Feedback from parents and families from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. at Indian Springs High School, 650 North Del Rosa Drive. For information and to RSVP call (909) 381-1294 or email Erin erin.brinker@makinghope.org.

Friday, August 9 – the 2019 Redlands Bowl Summer Music Festival presents The New York Gilbert and Sullivan Players: “The Pirates Of Penzance in one Act and an Evening Of Gilbert and Sullivan Favorites”. The sextet of Stars from the troupe will perform in full costume for the Pirates of Penzance and will return in black tie and gowns for the Gilbert and Sullivan favorites. Performance starts at 8:00 p.m. at the Bowl, 25 Grant Street. This free event is first-come, first seated. Free-will offerings will be collected at intermission. For information call (909)793-7316 or visit inforedlandsbowl.org.

Friday, August 9 – the San Bernardino Area Chamber of Commerce presents Education & Business Expo from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Inland Center Mall, 500 Inland Center Mall. This event will have information booths and provide the opportunity to network with the public as well as other education and business enterprises. For information call (909) 885-7515 or visit sba.chamber@verizon.net.

Saturday, August 10 – the Humane Society of San Bernardino Valley will hold Fundraising Day at Fiesta Village from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Fiesta Village, 1405 E. Washington Ave., Colton. Visit www.hssbv.org to download and print a flyer or visit the HSSBV office at 374 W. Orange Show Lane, San Bernardino. The flyer will give participants a discounted price for an all access pass which includes unlimited race cars, amusement rides, mini-golf, roller skating, and water slides. The Humane Society will receive a percentage of each pass sold. For information call (909) 386-1400 e t. 224 or visit www.hssbv.org.

Sunday, August 11 – the City of Yucaipa presents Concert in the Park: “Gypsy, Fleetwood Mac Cover” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Yucaipa Community Park Amphitheater, 34900 Oak Glen Road. This event features food and merchandise. Encore, kids activities and live music. For information visit yucaipa.org.

Sunday, August 11 – the George Brown Legacy Project host committee presents 90th Birthday Tribute with Zane Block from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the UCR Botanic Gardens, 1 Botanic Garden Drive, Riverside. This party honoring civic leader Jane benefits the the George Brown Legacy Project. Tickets are 100% tax deductible. For ticket information call (202) 329-7202 or visit www.bit.ly/GBLP100.

Favorite Quote:

“When you talk, you are only repeating what you already know. But if you listen, you may learn something new.

Dalai Lama

