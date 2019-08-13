Thursday, August 15, 2019

Local Advertisement

Literacy Campaign:

August 13 to 29 – the San Bernardino County Library presents its Library Under the Sea Events. These kid and family friendly events feature visits from Ariel, Prince Eric and Ursula, plus crafts, face painting, ballon artists and more. Visitors should bring their library cards, as every 15 items checked out earns an opportunity drawing ticket to win prizes. Under the Sea events are scheduled at the following locations:

August 20 – 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. – The Lewis Library & Technology, 8437 Sierra Ave.Fontana

August 22 – 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. – Hesperia Branch Library, 9650 7th Ave., Hesperia

August 27 – 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. – Newton Bass Library,14901 Dale Evans Parkway, Apple Valley

August 29 – 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. – Sam J. Racadio Library, 7863 Central Ave., Highland

For information visit sbclib.org.

Exhibits, Workshops, Classes:

Saturdays, starting August 17 – Block Print-Making class from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Garcia Center for the Arts, 536 West 11th Street, San Bernardino. Cost is $10 a session which includes materials and use of tools. For information call (909) 888-6400.

Wednesdays, starting August 21 – the Dr. Albert Karnig Infant-Toddler Success presents KITS Club from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the San Gorgonio High School Family Engagement Center 2299 Pacific Street, San Bernardino in portable classroom H-1( take West-side entrance into the main parking on Pacific Street). These free classes and sessions are designed to recharge your life. Participants may attend on any Wednesday since each week will bring something new. There is free childcare, a light meal and children’s books to take home. These sessions are open to families with children ages 0-5 living in the San Bernardino City Unified School District. To register and to guarantee childcare visit www.InfantToddlerSuccess.org.

Entertainment:

Mondays, Now to August 26 – the Yucaipa Chamber of Commerce and the City of Yucaipa present Movie Mondays at 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. at the Yucaipa Performing Arts Center, 12062 California Street. The schedule includes: August 19 – Christopher Robin; and August 26 – Missing Link. Admission is $5. For information call (909) 500-7712.

Save the Date:

Friday, August 16 – the 2019 Redlands Bowl Summer Music Festival presents Fireworks Finale. This program features former Redlands Bowl Young Artist Competition Winner Vijay Venkatesh performing Grier’s Piano Concerto in A Minor with the Redlands Symphony Orchestra conducted by Maestro Frank Fetta. The program also includes Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5 and the evening will end with a brilliant display of fireworks. Performance begins at 8:00 p.m. at the Bowl, 25 Grant Street. This free event is first-come, first-seated. Free-will offerings will be collected at intermission. For information call (909) 793-7316 or visit inforedlandsbowl.org.

Saturday, August 17 – First 5 San Bernardino presents the 3rd Annual Inland Empire Fatherhood Conference 2019, “Connecting Generations” from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at San Bernardino Valley College, 701 South Mt. Vernon Ave. This free event features Fatherhood resources and workshops, on-site support from Child Support Services staff, on-site Legal Support From Public Defender Office, a Continental breakfast and lunch, Prize Drawings and Vendors with employment and health care information. For information call Doreen Ivery (909) 383-9685.

Saturday, August 17 – San Bernardino City Unified School District Board members Gwendolyn Dowdy-Rogers and Dr. Margaret Hill will hold Coffee & Community Conversation from 8:00 to 9:00 a.m. at Denny’s Restaurant, 702 E. Highland Ave.

Saturday, August 17 – the City of Rialto presents Rialto Bike Rodeo: Rialto Bike Trail from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Charlotte N. Werner Elementary, 1050 W. Rialto Ave. This event is for children ages 5 to 12. Pre-registration and waiver are required. On the day of the event Parent, Bike and Helmet are also required. This event features Bike Raffles, Bike Safety Tips, Helmet Check, Bike Skills & Games, Healthy Resources and Information, and Ride the Trail. For information call the Rialto Clerk’s Office (909) 820-2519 and visit http://yourriakto.com/ap-content/upload/2019/06/waiver-Bike-Rodeo-2019pdf for required waiver. Bicycle License is $3.80.

Saturday, August 17 – the Pure Land Foundation, a Buddhist organization dedicated to serving the underserved, will deploy its Mobile Food Pantry from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at Lincoln Elementary School, 255 W. 13th Street, San Bernardino. This free event is in cooperation with the San Bernardino City Unified School District and the San Bernardino Food Bank (CAPSBC). Registration begins at 8:00 a.m. and ends at 12:00 noon with food and supply distribution at 10:00 a.m. ending exactly at noon. Approximately 40 pounds of food and supplies are allocated per family. Participants are reminded to bring their own shopping carts or pull wagons since allocation cannot be hand carried. Volunteers are welcomed and are asked to arrive at 8:00 a.m.

Saturday, August 17 – the Garcia Center for the Arts will host Youth Choir Auditions and Beginning Rehearsal for youth ages 8 – 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Center, 536 West 11th Street, San Bernardino. For information and registration for this free event, call (909) 888-6400.

Saturday, August 17 – the Third Annual Family Matters Community Festival will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Jack Bulik Park & Multi-Purpose Rink, 16581 Filbert Ave., Fontana. This free community event features resource information for youth and families. In addition there will be a Kid-Zone, raffle prizes, live entertainment, dance contest, trackless train rides, bouncers, motivates speakers, food, snacks, special guest recognition, and vendors. For information contact Diana Martin at diana.martin@bfwyouthprogram.com.

Monday, August 19 – Classes begin – Crafton Hills and San Bernardino Valley Community Colleges.

Wednesday, August 21 – Making Hope Happen Foundation presents Home Runs for Hope, a 66ers Game benefiting the Foundation. Game starts at 7:05 at the San Manuel Stadium, 280 South E Street, San Bernardino. All proceeds benefit the Foundation. Tickets are $5.00.

Friday, August 23 – Crafton Hills College will host a FIRE/EMT Job Fair from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Crafton Hills (Parking Lot I, 1700 Sand Canyon Road, Yucaipa. Anyone interested in employment within the EMS/FIRE fields should attend. For information call Amanda Ward or Andrew Gemara at AWARD@CraftonHills.edu or AGebara@CraftonHills.edu.

Friday, August 23 – the City of Redlands Facilities and Community Services Recreation Division presents Taco-bout A Good Time! Summer Teen Fiesta for teens 12 – 17 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the 111 W. Lugonia Ave. This free event, part of an on-going summer teen nights, features a taco bar, ice cream & music. A valid I. D. Is required.

Friday, August 23 – the Kiwanis Club Of Greater San Bernardino will hold a Benefit 66ers Baseball Game starting at 5:30 p.m. at the San Manuel Stadium, 280 South E Street. Ticket price includes all-you-can-eat hamburgers and hotdogs from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. Fireworks will follow immediately after the game. A Mike Trout Hat Giveaway for early arrivals. Parking is $7. To RSVP and for ticket information contact Marielena Shorett at shorett@att.net.

Friday, August 23 – Arrowhead United Way presents Women United 2019 Rally for Success from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Dorothy Inghram Leaning. Enter, 670 E. Carriage Drive, San Bernardino. This free event for young women in grades 9 – 12 will allow the attendees to interact with people from a variety of career fields, and participate in workshops in the areas of time management, relationships, financial aid, scholarships, college applications and other topics. For information call (909) 884-9441 or visit carolm@ahuw.org.

Saturday, August 24 – the Garcia Center for the Arts presents the First Inaugural Cosmic Comic Fest from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Center, 536 W. 11th Street, San Bernardino. This free event features 3,500 classic comic books to view, read and purchase (duplicate copies), meet local comic book creators/illustrators, and enjoy refreshments. For information visit www.sbvca.org.

Saturday, August 24 – the San Bernardino City Library Foundation will celebrate the first year of its American Girl Doll Project with American Girl Tea Party at 2:00 p.m. in Kellogg Room B at the Feldheym Library, 555 W. 6th Street. This event is for girls ages 8 to 12; they will have tea served by members of the Master Preservers and the Master Gardeners. Each youth will have a gardening project to take home. Attendees are welcome to dress as their favorite American Girl character or dress up in their favorite party clothes. To register call (909) 381-8235.

Saturday, August 24 – Community Action Partnership Of San Bernardino County presents Back to School Summer Book Fest and Resource Fair 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 696 S. Tippecanoe Ave., San Bernardino. This family event is for kids of all ages. Features are resource information, free books for kids and an opportunity to win raffle prizes. For information call (909) 723-1571 or email cblythe@capsbc.org.

Favorite Quote:

“I tell my students, when you get these jobs that you have been so brilliantly trained for, just remember that your real job is that if you are free, you need to free somebody else. If you have some power, then your job is to empower somebody else.”

– Toni Morrison, novelist, teacher, professor and Pulitzer Prize Winner

