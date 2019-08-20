Thursday, August 22, 2019

Local Advertisement

Literacy Campaign:

Now to August 29 – the San Bernardino County Library presents its Library Under the Sea Events. These kid and family friendly events feature visits from Ariel, Prince Eric and Ursula, plus crafts, face painting, ballon artists and more. Visitors should bring their library cards, as every 15 items checked out earns an opportunity drawing ticket to win prizes. Under the Sea events are scheduled at the following locations:

August 22 – 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. – Hesperia Branch Library, 9650 7th Ave., Hesperia

August 27 – 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. – Newton Bass Library,14901 Dale Evans Parkway, Apple Valley

August 29 – 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. – Sam J. Racadio Library, 7863 Central Ave., Highland

For information visit sbclib.org.

Exhibits, Workshops, Classes:

Saturdays, August – Block Print-Making class from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Garcia Center for the Arts, 536 West 11th Street, San Bernardino. Cost is $10 a session which includes materials and use of tools. For information call (909) 888-6400.

September 9 to October 5 – Arts Connection and the Arts Council Of San Bernardino County presents Self and Place: Refinding San Bernardino County at the Clara & Allen Gresham Art Gallery at San Bernardino Valley College. The Art Connection is seeking through word, image, sound and object what life looks, sounds, and feels like across San Bernardino County. Submissions may be made online or in person. There is no fee to participate. Submission deadline online is August 26 and in person, September 7. For information visit www.artconnectionnetwork.org.

Wednesdays, August – the Dr. Albert Karnig Infant-Toddler Success presents KITS Club from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the San Gorgonio High School Family Engagement Center 2299 Pacific Street, San Bernardino in portable classroom H-1 (take West-side entrance into the main parking on Pacific Street). These free classes and sessions are designed to recharge your life. Participants may attend on any Wednesday since each week will bring something new. There is free childcare, a light meal and children’s books to take home. These sessions are open to families with children ages 0-5 living in the San Bernardino City Unified School District. To register and to guarantee childcare visit www.InfantToddlerSuccess.org.

Local Advertisement

Entertainment:

Saturdays – We are the Change presents SB Food Fest from 6:00 to 11:00 p.m. at Court Street Square, 349 N. E Street, San Bernardino. This family and kid friendly weekly event features a variety of food and merchandise vendors plus a Kids Zone and entertainment. For vendor, volunteer, entertainer, and sponsorship information visit sbfoodfest.com or call Luis Ojeda at (562) 572-9676.

Mondays, August 26 – the Yucaipa Chamber of Commerce and the City of Yucaipa present Movie Mondays at 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. at the Yucaipa Performing Arts Center, 12062 California Street. Their last scheduled movie in the series is August 26 – Missing Link. Admission is $5. For information call (909) 500-7712.

Save the Date:

Friday, August 23 – Crafton Hills College will host a FIRE/EMT Job Fair from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Crafton Hills (Parking Lot I, 1700 Sand Canyon Road, Yucaipa). Anyone interested in employment in the EMS/FIRE fields should attend. For information contact Amanda Ward or Andrew Gemara at AWARD@CraftonHills.edu or AGebara@CraftonHills.edu.

Friday, August 23 – the City of Redlands Facilities and Community Services Recreation Division presents Taco-bout A Good Time! Summer Teen Fiesta for teens 12 – 17 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 111 W. Lugonia Ave. This free event, part of an on-going summer teen nights series, features a taco bar, ice cream & music. A valid I. D. Is required.

Friday, August 23 – the Kiwanis Club of Greater San Bernardino will hold a Benefit 66ers Baseball Game starting at 5:30 p.m. at San Manuel Stadium, 280 South E Street. Ticket price includes all-you-can-eat hamburgers and hotdogs from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. Fireworks will follow immediately after the game. A Mike Trout Hat Giveaway for early arrivals. Parking is $7. To RSVP and for ticket information contact Marielena Shorett at shorett@att.net.

Friday, August 23 – Arrowhead United Way presents Women United 2019 Rally for Success from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Dorothy Inghram Leaning Center, 670 E. Carnegie Drive, San Bernardino. This free event for young women in grades 9 – 12 will allow the attendees to interact with people from a variety of career fields, and participate in workshops in the areas of time management, relationships, financial aid, scholarships, college applications and other topics. For information call (909) 884-9441 or visit carolm@ahuw.org.

Saturday, August 24 – the Garcia Center for the Arts presents the First Inaugural Cosmic Comic Fest from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Center, 536 W. 11th Street, San Bernardino. This free event features 3,500 classic comic books to view, read and purchase (duplicate copies), meet local comic book creators/illustrators, and enjoy refreshments. For information visit www.sbvca.org.

Saturday, August 24 – the San Bernardino City Library Foundation will celebrate the first year of its American Girl Doll Project with American Girl Tea Party at 2:00 p.m. in Kellogg Room B at the Feldheym Library, 555 W. 6th Street. This event is for girls ages 8 to 12; they will have tea served by members of the Master Preservers and the Master Gardeners. Each youth will have a gardening project to take home. Attendees are welcome to dress as their favorite American Girl character or dress up in their favorite party clothes. To register call (909) 381-8235.

Saturday, August 24 – Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County presents Back to School Summer Book Fest and Resource Fair 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 696 S. Tippecanoe Ave., San Bernardino. This family event is for kids of all ages. Feature will be resource information, free books for kids and an opportunity to win raffle prizes. For information call (909) 723-1571 or email cblythe@capsbc.org.

Wednesday, August 28 – the Rialto Chamber of Commerce and the Black Chamber of Commerce IE will hold a Joint Business Mixer from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Banner Bank, 255 S. Riverside Ave., Rialto. This is an opportunity to network, enjoy some Hors d’oeuvres/beverages and mingling with local community leaders.

Thursday, August 29 – the Garcia Center for the Arts presents Mexican Film Night: Longitud de Guerra from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Center, 536 W. 11th Street, San Bernardino. The featured movie is from the Film Institute and facilitated by the Consulate of Mexico in San Bernardino. The showing is free. Mixer/reception is at 6:00 p.m., movie showing at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 31 – the Redlands A. K. Smiley Library presents Back to School! Craft Day from 10:30 to 11:30 p.m. in the Assembly Room Of the Library, 125 W. Vine Street. This free kid and family friendly event allows participants to make interesting projects, gifts & cards using colorful papers, a large selection of rubber stamps, inks and more. To sign up call (909) 798-7674.

Monday, September 2 – Labor Day – Federal Holiday

(all government offices, agencies, and public schools are closed)

Sunday, September 8 – the Civil Rights Institute of Inland Southern California presents Men of Motown from 5:00 to 10:00 p.m. at the Fox Performing Arts Center, 3801 Mission Inn Ave., Riverside. This fundraising event goal is raise funds to build out the Institute’s facilities and to endow operations so it can protect civil rights for all and memorialize the region’s civil rights history. For tickets visit https://crimenofmotown.eventbrite.com.

Favorite Quote:

“Each year, Labor Day gives us an opportunity to recognize the invaluable contributions that working men and women make to our nation, our economy and our collective prosperity. It gives us a chance to show gratitude for workers’ grit, dedication, ingenuity, and strength, which defines our nation’s character.”

Tom Perez, former Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights and United States Secretary of Labor

To submit an event or information for Gloria’s Corner please email: gloharrison@me.com. Deadline is 12 p.m. each Friday.