Thursday, August 8, 2019

Local Advertisement

Literacy Campaign:

August 13 to 29 – the San Bernardino County Library presents its Library Under the Sea Events. These kid and family friendly events feature visits from Ariel, Prince Eric and Ursula, plus crafts, face painting, ballon artists and more. Visitors should bring their library cards, as every 15 items checked out earns an opportunity drawing ticket to win prizes. Under the Sea events are scheduled at the following locations:

August 13 – 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. – James S. Thalman Library, 14020 City Center Drive, Chino

August 20 – 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. – The Lewis Library & Technology, 8437 Sierra Ave.Fontana

August 22 – 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. – Hesperia Branch Library, 9650 7th Ave., Hesperia

August 27 – 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. – Newton Bass Library,14901 Dale Evans Parkway, Apple Valley

August 29 – 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. – Sam J. Racadio Library, 7863 Central Ave., Highland

For information visit sbclib.org.

Exhibits, Workshops, Classes:

Saturday, August 10 – the 2019 Children’s Summer Music Festival Workshops for children ages 4-12 from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the Redlands Community Center, 111 W. Lugonia Ave. The workshops are conducted by artists appearing at the Redlands Bowl. There is no admission charge and reservations are not needed. For information call (909) 793-7316 or visit redlandsbowl.org.

Entertainment:

Mondays, Now to August 26 – the Yucaipa Chamber of Commerce and the City of Yucaipa present Movie Mondays at 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. at the Yucaipa Performing Arts Center, 12062 California Street. The schedule includes: August 12 – Wonder Park; August 19 – Christopher Robin; and August 26 – Missing Link. Admission is $5. For information call (909) 500-7712.

Save the Date:

Friday, August 9 – the Karnig Infant-Toddler Success (KITS) will hold a Parent Roundtable to “Share Plans and Receive Feedback” from parents and families from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. at Indian Springs High School, 650 North Del Rosa Drive. For information and to RSVP call (909) 381-1294 or email erin.brinker@makinghope.org.

Local Advertisement

Friday, August 9 – the 2019 Redlands Bowl Summer Music Festival presents The New York Gilbert and Sullivan Players: “The Pirates Of Penzance in one Act and an Evening Of Gilbert and Sullivan Favorites”. The sextet of Stars from the troupe will perform in full costume for the Pirates of Penzance and return in black tie and gowns for the Gilbert and Sullivan favorites. Performance starts at 8:00 p.m. at the Bowl, 25 Grant Street. This free event is first-come, first seated. Free-will offerings will be collected at intermission. For information call (909)793-7316 or visit inforedlandsbowl.org.

Friday, August 9 – the San Bernardino Area Chamber of Commerce presents Education & Business Expo from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Inland Center Mall, 500 Inland Center Mall. This event will have information booths and provide the opportunity to network with the public as well as other education and business enterprises. For information call (909) 885-7515 or visit sba.chamber@verizon.net.

Saturday, August 10 – the Humane Society of San Bernardino Valley will hold Fundraising Day at Fiesta Village from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Fiesta Village, 1405 E. Washington Ave., Colton. Visit www.hssbv.org to download and print a flyer or visit the HSSBV office at 374 W. Orange Show Lane, San Bernardino. The flyer will give participants a discounted price for an all access pass which includes unlimited race cars, amusement rides, mini-golf, roller skating, and water slides. The Humane Society will receive a percentage of each pass sold. For information call (909) 386-1400 e t. 224 or visit www.hssbv.org.

Saturday, August 10 – Assemblyman James Ramos is sponsoring a School Supply Block Party & Health Fair from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 3030 North Del Rosa Ave. This outdoor event features information booths representing several agencies, free hair cuts, backpacks and school supplies, health screenings, entertainment, refreshments, and more. For information call (909) 476-5023.

Sunday, August 11 – the City of Yucaipa presents Concert in the Park: “Gypsy, Fleetwood Mac Cover” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Yucaipa Community Park Amphitheater, 34900 Oak Glen Road. This event features food and merchandise. Kids activities and live music. For information visit yucaipa.org.

Sunday, August 11 – the George Brown Legacy Project host committee presents 90th Birthday Tribute with Jane Block from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the UCR Botanic Gardens, 1 Botanic Garden Drive, Riverside. This party honoring civic leader Jane benefits the the George Brown Legacy Project. Tickets are 100% tax deductible. For ticket information call (202) 329-7202 or visit www.bit.ly/GBLP100.

Tuesday, August 13 – the 2019 Redlands Bowl Summer Music Festival presents the US Air Force Band Of the Golden West Commander’s Jazz Ensemble. This favorite group will provide an evening of patriotic favorites, pop music, and the swaying sounds of big band. Based at Travis Air Force Base and under the direction of Master Sergeant Ricky Sweum, tours the western United States. Performance begins at 8:00 p.m. at the Bowl, 25 Grant Street. This free event is first-come, first-seated. Free-will offerings will be collected at intermission. For information call (909) 793-7316 or visit inforedlandsbowl.org.

Friday, August 16 – the 2019 Redlands Bowl Summer Music Festival presents Fireworks Finale. This program features former Redlands Bowl Young Artist Competition Winner Vijay Venkatesh performing Grier’s Piano Concerto in A Minor with the Redlands Symphony Orchestra conducted by Maestro Frank Fetta. The program also includes Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5 and the evening will end with a brilliant display of fireworks. Performance begins at 8:00 p.m. at the Bowl, 25 Grant Street. This free event is first-come, first-seated. Free-will offerings will be collected at intermission. For information call (909) 793-7316 or visit inforedlandsbowl.org.

Saturday, August 17 – San Bernardino City Unified School District Board members Gwendolyn Dowdy-Rogers and Dr. Margaret Hill will hold Coffee & Community Conversation from 8:00 to 9:00 a.m. at Denny’s Restaurant, 702 E. Highland Ave.

Saturday, August 17 – the City of Rialto presents Rialto Bike Rodeo: Rialto Bike Trail from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Charlotte N. Werner Elementary, 1050 W. Rialto Ave. This event is for children ages 5 to 12. Pre-registration and waiver are required. On day of the event Parent, Bike and Helmet are also required. This event features Bike Raffles, Bike Safety Tips, Helmet Check, Bike Skills & Games, Healthy Resources and Information, and Ride the Trail. For information call the Rialto Clerk’s Office (909) 820-2519 and visit http://yourriakto.com/ap-content/upload/2019/06/waiver-Bike-Rodeo-2019pdf for required waiver. Bicycle License is $3.80.

Saturday, August 17 – the Pure Land Foundation, a Buddhist organization dedicated to serving the under served, will deploy its Mobile Food Pantry from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at Lincoln Elementary School, 255 W. 13th Street, San Bernardino. This free event is in cooperation with the San Bernardino City Unified School District and the San Bernardino Food Bank (CAPSBC). Registration begins at 8:00 a.m. and ends at 12:00 noon with food and supply distribution at 10:00 a.m. ending exactly at noon. Approximately 40 pounds of food and supplies are allocated per family. Participants are reminded to bring their own shopping carts or pull wagons since allocation cannot be hand carried. Volunteers are welcomed and are asked to arrive at 8:00 a.m.

Monday, August 19 – Classes begin – Crafton Hills and San Bernardino Valley Community Colleges.

Friday, August 23 – Crafton Hills College will host a FIRE/EMT Job Fair from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Crafton Hills (Parking Lot I, 1700 Sand Canyon Road, Yucaipa. Anyone interested in employment within the EMS/FIRE fields should attend. For information call Amanda Ward or Andrew Gemara at AWARD@CraftonHills.edu or AGebara@CraftonHills.edu.

Saturday, August 24 – the Garcia Center for the Arts presents the First Inaugural Cosmic Comic Fest from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Center, 536 W. 11th Street, San Bernardino. This free event features 3,500 classic comic books to view, read and purchase (duplicate copies), meet local comic book creators/illustrators, and enjoy refreshments. For information visit www.sbvca.org.

Saturday, August 24 – the San Bernardino City Library Foundation will celebrate the first year of its American Girl Doll Project with American Girl Tea Party at 2:00 p.m. in Kellogg Room B at the Feldheym Library, 555 W. 6th Street. This event is for girls ages 8 to 12; they will have tea served by members of the Master Preservers and the Master Gardeners. Each youth will have a gardening project to take home. Attendees are welcome to dress as their favorite American Girl character or dress up in their favorite party clothes. To register call (909) 381-8235.

Favorite Quote:

“We join with our national family in denouncing the acts of hate in our country. May we find the strength to overcome and unite to prevent these acts. We cannot ignore the tears in our society’s fabric.”

– Bill and Gloria Harrison, publishers, IECN

To submit an event or information for Gloria’s Corner please email: gloharrison@me.com. Deadline is 12 p.m. each Friday.