Thursday, December 12, 2012

Exhibits, Theater, Workshops, Classes:

December 13, 14, & 15 – the Crafton Hills College Theatre Department presents “Lysistrata” a comedy written by Aristophanes at 8:00 p.m. on December 13 & 14 and at 2:00 p.m. on December 15. Performances will be held in the Performing Arts Center, 11711 Sand Canyon Road, Yucaipa. This comedy directed by Andrew Gilchrist is a comic account of one woman’s extraordinary mission to end the Peloponnesian War. Tickets at $10 general and $5 for students and seniors.

Fridays, December 13, & 20 – San Bernardino Valley College George F. Beattie Planetarium, 701 S. Mt. Vernon Ave., presents its Planetarium Shows from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. For fall schedule information and reservations call (909) 384-8539. Tickets are $3.00 general, $2.00 students, and $1.00 seniors and alumni.

Monday, December 16 – the Redlands Senior Center will hold a Tamale Making Workshop and Dinner at 1:00 p.m. at the Redlands Senior Center, 111 W. Lugonia Ave. Registration is needed for this free tamale prep event to learn how to make tamales. For those in the workshop the dinner is free for all others cost is $2. The workshop is from 1 to 3 p.m and dinner from 3 to 5 p.m. For information and registration call (909) 798-7579.

Tuesdays, now to mid December – free Ballroom Dance Classes are offered to all ages from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. at the Highland Senior Center, 3102 Highland Ave, Patton (just inside Patton Hospital). Instructors Ricardo & Teri Tomboc teach foxtrot, waltz, rumba, tango, swing, hustle and other nightclub dances. For information call (909) 862-8104 or (909) 289-0044.

Festivals/Farmers Markets/Services:

Tuesdays – the Loma Linda Farmers Market & Artisan Faire is held from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at 25541 Barton Road (behind City Hall). This event features fresh produce, vegan food, music, local vendors, and artisans.

Wednesdays – ARMC Farmers Market takes place from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. in front of Arrowhead Regional Medical Center hospital, 400 N. Pepper Ave., Colton.

Wednesdays – the Rialto Certified Farmers Market is held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 150 S. Palm Ave. SNAP/EBT accepted. For more information call City Clerk’s Office at (909) 820-2519

Every Third Thursday – the Home Of Neighborly Services hosts Resource Thursdays from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Home, 839 N. Mt. Vernon, San Bernardino. Available resources include: Pre-school Services, Senior Services, Children’s Network, Catholic Charities, Immigration Law, Veterans Concerns, Family Assistance, and Autism Awareness for information and questions call Dominique Mackey (909) 885-3492.

Save the Date:

Friday, December 13 – A Family Winter Celebration will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Indian Springs High School Family Engagement Center, Room P-4. Attendees will enjoy food, raffles and entertainment. To register call (909) 880-4057.

Friday, Saturday & Sunday, December 13, 14 & 15 – the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians presents Pow Wow at San Manuel Stadium, 280 S. E Street, San Bernardino. All weekend activities will take place within the stadium and parking lot. Parking is free to the public. The schedule is as follows: Friday, December 13 – 5 p.m. to midnight with Grand Entry at 8 p.m.; Saturday, December 14 – 11 a.m. to midnight with Grand Entry at 2 p.m. & 8 p.m.; and Sunday, December 15 – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with Grand Entry at 1 p.m. For information call (909) 425-3450 or visit www.socialpowwow.com.

Saturday, December 14 – the San Bernardino Family YMCA presents the 42nd Annual Children’s Christmas Parade at 10:00 a.m. Parade starts at 10:00 a.m. at the 808 E. 21st Street. After the Parade the public is invited to participate in Holiday Jubilee at the Y for games, crafts and family fun. A Winter Wonderland will also be held in conjunction with the Y activities at adjoining Perris Hill Park. Families can enjoy snow activities in 60 tons of snow, live entertainment, food, vendor fair, and Photos with Santa. For information call (909) 881-9622 or (909) 384-5233.

Saturday, December 14 – Sister’s Fighting For a Change presents the 2nd Annual Huge Heart’s Toy Giveaway from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Starting Five Barber Shop, 2348 Sterling Ave, San Bernardino. Toys will be distributed on a first come, first served basis for children ages birth to 12 years old.

Saturday, December 14 – the Home Of Neighborly Service presents Community Christmas Celebration from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Home, 839 N. Mt. Vernon Ave, San Bernardino. This free family friendly event features activities for kids, picture with Santa Santa, and more. For information call Domonique at (909) 885-3492.

Saturday, December 14 – Inland Empire Ronald McDonald House presents the 3rd Annual Toy Drive Car Street how and Concert starting at 10:00 a.m. at 11365 Anderson Street, Loma Linda. Hosts ODM & Anthony Biscotti bring live on stage Emileen, Ray-Moana, Matt Legaspi, Rebel Rose, The Moon Colony Band, JBL Band, Christmas on Pleasant Street, Dj Juan Nitto, Dj Xandaz, and other performers. The Car Show is hosted by Suavesitos Car Club with 100 custom cars. For information call (951) 772-5888. Free admission with unwrapped toy.

Saturday, December 14 – the Kiwanis Club of Redlands presents the 2019 Christmas Parade 6:00 p.m. starting in Historic Downtown Redlands with floats, musical performances and a visit from Santa. For information call (909) 913-0102 or (909) 533-1357. For parade route visit aboutredlands.com.

Saturday, December 14 – the Women’s Club Of San Bernardino presents Holiday Magic Lunch & Accessory Fashion Show at 12:30 p.m. at 503 W. 31st Street. This event feature jewelry, scarves, purses all ready for purchase, and gift basket raffles. Donation is $20 and attendees are asked to support the club’s homeless effort by donating new sock( all sizes). For reservations and tickets call Joanne (909) 346-0493 or Mary (909) 882-7294.

Saturday, December 14 – The Redlands Symphony will perform A Classical Christmas, a concert celebrating the holiday season with music and song at 8:00 p.m. at the Memorial Chapel on the campus of the University of Redlands, 1200 East Colton Ave. Under the baton of Maestro Ransom Wilson, the program includes Respighi’s Three Botticelli Pictures, Britten’s Men Of Goodwill, Tachaikovsky’s Suite from The Nutcracker, and Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn’s Jazzy Nutcracker Suite. Broadway vocalist Debbie Prutman and Jordan Goodsell will end the program with a Christmas Sing-Along. For tickets visit www.redlandssymphony.com or call (909) 587-5565.

Sunday, December 15 – ReWritten presents its 7th Annual Charity Gala Luncheon – Futures for the Fatherless and Underserved at 11:30 a.m. at the Mission Inn Hotel and Spa, 3649 Mission Inn Ave, Riverside. ReWritten works primarily with at-risk youth. For ticket information visit https://www.rewritten.org/annual-charity-gala or call (909) 645-6189.

Tuesday, December 17 – the San Bernardino Public Library and The Sons Of the Desert present Holiday Movies starring Laurel and Hardy at 5:30 p.m. in the Bing Wong Auditorium at the Feldheym enteral Library, 555 W. 6th Street. The three movies to be shown are: “Babes in Toyland”, “ Big Business”, and “ Below Zero”. The Sons Of the Desert is an international fraternal organization devoted to the memory of the persons and films of Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy. For information call (909) 381-8238 or visit www.sbpl.org.

Friday, December 20 – the Garcia Center for the Arts presents Christmas Market – El Mercado Navideno from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Center, 536 W. 11th Street, San Bernardino. This holiday Open-Air Market Night features local artisans with items for sale that include custom-made jewelry, environmentally friendly garments, accessories, truadional Mexican food, and more. This event supports new small starting businesses by providing a space to display and sell their products

Friday, December 20 – the City of San Bernardino Parks, Recreation & Community Services Department presents Cookies with Santa from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Verdemont Community Center, 3664 Little League Drive.

Saturday, December 21 – The Garcia Center for the Arts, 536 W. 11th Street, San Bernardino, presents Las Posadas from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Las Posadas symbolizes Mary and Joseph’s long search for a place for the baby Jesus to be born. We learn from this tradition that by welcoming the poor and the needy, we are welcoming Jesus into our midst. Las Posadas traditionally are held nine days before Christmas, but this re-enactment will be done in one evening. Folk singers will lead the singing of traditional music that accompany the “pilgrims” as they search for shelter. Hot chocolate and pan dulce will be served. This is a free family friendly event.

Saturday, December 21 – the San Bernardino County Regional Park will it’s Annual Trout Derby for Kids at 7:30 a.m. at Cucamonga Guasti Park, 800 N. Archibald Ave ( I-10 at Archibald exit). This event is open to children ages 7 to 15 at $5 per child and a $10 vehicle entry. Over $1000. In prizes awarded to top 25 weighting trout. For information call (909) 481-4205.

Saturday, December 21 – Community in Unity presents Fourth Annual Christmas Toy Giveway & Free Food & Live Music from 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 1900 W. Birch Street, San Bernardino. Service on a first come, first served basis.

Saturday, December 21 – Pure Land Foundation in Partnership with San Bernardino City USD, CAPSBC, Food Forward, and Lucky Farms will host its Mobile Food Pantry Distribution from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Lincoln Elementary School, 255 W. 13th Street. Registration starts at 9:00 a.m. and distribution ends at exactly 12:00 p.m. Attendees are urged to bring their own shopping carts or pull wagons as portion of food and other essential supplies is about 40 pounds. The limit is one portion per family. For information call (909) 539-4166 or email info@pureland.foundation

Favorite Quote:

“Blessed is the season which engages the whole world in a conspiracy of love.”

Hamilton Wright Mable

