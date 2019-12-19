Thursday, December 19, 2019

Local Advertisement

Exhibits, Theater, Workshops, Classes:

Friday, December 20 – San Bernardino Valley College George F. Beattie Planetarium, 701 S. Mt. Vernon Ave., presents its Planetarium Shows from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. For information and reservations call (909) 384-8539. Tickets are $3.00 general, $2.00 students, and $1.00 seniors and alumni.

Festivals/Farmers Markets/Service (subject to weather and holiday schedules):

Tuesdays – the Loma Linda Farmers Market & Artisan Faire is held from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at 25541 Barton Road (behind City Hall). This event features fresh produce, vegan food, music, local vendors, and artisans.

Wednesdays – ARMC Farmers Market takes place from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. in front of Arrowhead Regional Medical Center hospital, 400 N. Pepper Ave., Colton.

Wednesdays – the Rialto Certified Farmers Market is held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 150 S. Palm Ave. SNAP/EBT accepted. For more information call City Clerk’s Office at (909) 820-2519

Every Third Thursday – the Home Of Neighborly Services hosts Resource Thursdays from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Home, 839 N. Mt. Vernon, San Bernardino. Available resources include: Pre-school Services, Senior Services, Children’s Network, Catholic Charities, Immigration Law, Veterans Concerns, Family Assistance, and Autism Awareness for information and questions call Dominique Mackey (909) 885-3492.

Save the Date:

Thursday, December 19 – the Sam J. Racadio Library & Environmental Learning Center presents Holiday Event from 3:00 to 5:30 p.m. at the Highland Library, 7863 Central Ave, Highland. Participants will enjoy face painting, ballon artists, crafts, and more. Every 15 items checked out earns a Gaia too inflatable candy cane and the chance to win a fantastic prize.

Friday, December 20 – the Garcia Center for the Arts presents Christmas Market – El Mercado Navideno from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Center, 536 W. 11th Street, San Bernardino. This holiday Open-Air Market Night features local artisans with items for sale that include custom-made jewelry, environmentally friendly garments, accessories, truadional Mexican food, and more. This event supports new small starting businesses by providing a space to display and sell their products

Friday, December 20 – the City of San Bernardino Parks, Recreation & Community Services Department presents Cookies with Santa from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Verdemont Community Center, 3664 Little League Drive.

Saturday, December 21 – The Garcia Center for the Arts, 536 W. 11th Street, San Bernardino, presents Las Posadas from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Las Posadas symbolizes Mary and Joseph’s long search for a place for the baby Jesus to be born. We learn from this tradition that by welcoming the poor and the needy, we are welcoming Jesus into our midst. Las Posadas traditionally are held nine days before Christmas, but this re-enactment will be done in one evening. Folk singers will lead the singing of traditional music that accompany the “pilgrims” as they search for shelter. Hot chocolate and pan dulce will be served. This is a free family friendly event.

Saturday, December 21 – the San Bernardino County Regional Park will it’s Annual Trout Derby for Kids at 7:30 a.m. at Cucamonga Guasti Park, 800 N. Archibald Ave ( I-10 at Archibald exit). This event is open to children ages 7 to 15 at $5 per child and a $10 vehicle entry. Over $1000. In prizes awarded to top 25 weighting trout. For information call (909) 481-4205.

Saturday, December 21 – Community in Unity presents Fourth Annual Christmas Toy Giveway & Free Food & Live Music from 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 1900 W. Birch Street, San Bernardino. Service on a first come, first served basis.

Saturday, December 21 – Pure Land Foundation in Partnership with San Bernardino City USD, CAPSBC, Food Forward, and Lucky Farms will host its Mobile Food Pantry Distribution from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Lincoln Elementary School, 255 W. 13th Street. Registration starts at 9:00 a.m. and distribution ends at exactly 12:00 p.m. Attendees are urged to bring their own shopping carts or pull wagons as portion of food and other essential supplies is about 40 pounds. The limit is one portion per family. For information call (909) 539-4166 or email info@pureland.foundation5.

Friday, December 27 – the Little Gallery Of San Bernardino presents Bikes and Arts Ride from 6:30 to 11:00 p.m. at Viva La Boba, 455 W. 4th Street, San Bernardino. This first ever event is for all ages and will depart from and return to The Little Gallery Of San Bernardino. The routes are doable for most skill levels and participants may shorten or extend the routes.

Wednesday, December 25 – Christmas Day

Saturday, December 21 – the Lincoln Memorial presents Civil War Christmas Carols with the Camp Carleton Cornet Band from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the A. K. Smiley Public Library, Assembly Room, 125 W. Vine Street, Redlands. This free event features classics like “Deck the Halls” and “Silent Night”, to songs that have dropped out of popular use. The public is welcome to come sing and learn about holiday music of the Civil War. For information call (909) 798-7632 or visit heritage@akspl.org

Tuesday, December 31 – the Redlands Chamber of Commerce and the City of Redlands present the Third Annual Orange Ball Drop with Activities starting at 7:00 p.m. at the Historic Downtown Redlands. The evening will include food and drink vendors, music by the SoundBytes, and a Kid Zone. Opportunity drawing will begin at 8:00 p.m. with final drawing at 11:45 p.m. At Midnight, Redlands’ unique Orange Ball will drop to celebrate 2020. For information call (909) 793-2546.

Wednesday, January 1, 2020 – Happy New Year!

Favorite Quote:

“Christmas is the spirit of giving without a thought of getting. It is happiness because we see joy in people. It is forgetting self and finding time for others. It is discarding the meaningless and stressing the true values.”

Thomas S. Monson

