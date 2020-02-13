Thursday, February 13, 2020

Local Advertisement

Exhibits, Theater, Workshops, Classes, Talks:

Now to March 14 – the Wignall Museum of Contemporary Art presents “Fashion Conscious” an exhibit on the social, economic and formal framework of fashion, including issues of labor, gender, power and more. Artists included in the exhibit are: Christy Roberts Berkowitz, Libby Black, Pilar Gallegos, Bean Gilsdorf, Anthony Lenore, Manny Llanura, Dr. Fahamu Pecou, the Rational Dress Society, and the Institute 4 Labor Generosity Workers & Uniforms. The Wignall is open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday and noon to 4:00 p.m. on Saturdays. For information call Roman Stollenwerk (909) 652-6490 or email roman.stollenwerk@chaffey.edu.

February 19 to July – the San Bernardino County Museum, 2024 Orange Tree Lane, Redlands, presents Dome Talks, a speaker series that brings prominent, provocative, and quirky speakers to the region to discuss current books and topical issues. Sarah Milov, author The Cigarette: a Political History – is the featured speaker for February 19 at 7:00 p.m. Future Dome speakers are: Terry Tempest Williams, a naturalist and author of Erosion: Essays of Undoing – March 24; Evan Higemann, a mechanical engineer at Jet Propulsion Laboratory, NASA, How to Drive a Rover on Mars and Other Necessary Skills for the Space Traveler – April 16; Marilyn Berlin Snell, author of Unlikely Ally: How the Military Fights Climate Change and Protects the Environment – May 21; Ruth Kissinger, author of Slime: How Algae Created Us, and Just Might Save Us – June 25; and Larry Burns, author of Secret Inland Empire: Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure – July 16. All Dome Talks evenings open at 6:30 p.m. for a light reception. Presentation starts at 7:00 p.m. and may include book sales and signing. Tickets available online www.sbcounty.gov/museum.

Tuesdays – free Ballroom Dance Classes are offered to all ages from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. at the Highland Senior Center, 3102 Highland Ave, Patton (just inside Patton Hospital). Instructors Ricardo & Teri Tomboc teach foxtrot, waltz, rumba, tango, swing, hustle and other nightclub dances. For information call (909) 862-8104 or (909) 289-0044.

4th Thursday of the Month – the Garcia Center for the Arts and Partnership with the Mexican Consulate of San Bernardino presents Mexican Movie Night. This free event screens Mexican films with English subtitles from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Center, 536 W. 11th Street. Refreshments are served

Now to June 20 – the Contemporary Club presents Southern California in Film. This monthly series is 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Club, 173 S. Eureka Street, Redlands. This series is scheduled for February 15, March 21, April 18, May 2, and June 20.

Festivals/Farmers Markets/Service (subject to weather):

Tuesdays – the Loma Linda Farmers Market & Artisan Faire is held from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at 25541 Barton Road (behind City Hall). This event features fresh produce, vegan food, music, local vendors, and artisans.

Wednesdays – ARMC Farmers Market takes place from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. in front of Arrowhead Regional Medical Center hospital, 400 N. Pepper Ave., Colton.

Wednesdays – the Rialto Certified Farmers Market is held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 150 S. Palm Ave. SNAP/EBT accepted. For more information call City Clerk’s Office at (909) 820-2519

Every Third Thursday – the Home of Neighborly Services hosts Resource Thursdays from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Home, 839 N. Mt. Vernon, San Bernardino. Available resources include: Pre-school Services, Senior Services, Children’s Network, Catholic Charities, Immigration Law, Veterans Concerns, Family Assistance, and Autism Awareness for information and questions call Dominique Mackey (909) 885-3492.

Now to April Trout Fishing Derbies – The County of San Bernardino Regional Parks will hold Competitive Fishing Derbies at their five lakes throughout the season. Prizes include $500 for first place, $250 for second place, and $100 for third place. Twenty-two additional prizes will be awarded for largest trout weighed in. The derbies begin promptly at 7:00 a.m. conclude at 1:00 p.m. Park gates open at 6:00 a.m. Participants must have a valid California State fishing license. Derby entry is $20 per person plus $10 vehicle entry into the park. Derbies are planned for February 19 – Mojave Narrows, Victorville; March 21 – Yucaipa, Yucaipa; and April 4 – Prada, Chino For information call (909) 387-2757

First Monday of every month – the San Bernardino Police Department hosts Coffee With a Cop from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. at 710 North D Street. For information call (909) 384-5742.

First Tuesday of every month – the San Bernardino Police Department hosts Business and Community Organization Meeting from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at 180 S. Arrowhead. These meeting are focused on discussing issues affecting the community and businesses such blight, homeless encampments, lack of police response.

Save the Date:

Saturday, February 15 – the City of San Bernardino Parks, Recreation and Community Services with Morning Star Adult Development Services presents Sweet Heart Dance from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Fifth Street Senior Center, 600 West 5th St. This event features DJ, Dinner, Dancing, Raffles and more. Tickets are $10/$5 for seniors (50+). For information and tickets call (909) 381-5430 or (909) 936-1001.

Saturday & Sunday, February 15 & 16 – the San Bernardino County Museum presents Arthropolooza: 3rd Annual Ultimate Bug Fest from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Museum, 2024 Orange Tree Lane, Redlands. This event is included with general admission – adults $10, seniors(60+) f active military $8, students with ID $7, child (5 – 12) $5, EBT Card $1 child under 5 free, and museum members free.

Saturday, February 15 – the Redlands Symphony present Anne-Marie McDermott, one of America’s leading pianists performing a Double Concerto, in all-Mozart Concert at 8:00 p.m. in the Memorial Chapel Of the University of Redlands. Maestro Ransom Wilson will conduct. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. followed by a pre-concert talk at 7:15 p.m. for information and tickets visit www.redlandssymphony.com or call (909) 587-5565.

Saturday, February 15 – the Sahaba Initiative will host a Food Pantry for local families from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 1887 Business Center Dr. Suite 3, San Bernardino. Volunteers arrive at 10:00 with distribution at noon. This event is free to families. For information visit sahabainitiative.org.

Saturday, February 22 – the San Bernardino Symphony presents Cirque de la Symphonie featuring the Cirque de la Symphonie acrobats performing awe-inspiring acrobatics choreographed to Classical Show-stoppers, on stage with the San Bernardino Symphony under the direction of conductor Anthony Parnther. The program includes: Dvorak – Carnival Overture, Biset – music from Carmen, Khachaturian – Sabre Dance, Charbrier- Esparaza, Ravel – Bolero, De Falla – Ritual Fire Dance, Wagner – Ride Of The Valkyries, Tchaikovsky – Music from Swan Lake, and Brahms – Hungarian Dance No. 6. Performance is at 7:30 p.m. at the California Theatre of the Performing Arts, 562 W. 4th Street. Tickets available online www.sanbernardinosymphony.org or call(909) 381-5388.

Saturday, February 22 – SB Foodfest: Appreciating Black History event will be held from 5:00 to 10:00 p.m. at Court Street Square, E and Court Streets, San Bernardino. This free, family friendly event features food, music, retail vendors, art, and live entertainment.

Saturday, February 22 – the San Bernardino County Association Of African American Employees (SBCAAAE) presents the 27th Annual Black History Celebration: “The Art of Stepping in Excellence” from 6:15 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 10543 Sierra, Fontana.

Thursday, February 27 – the Friends of the Center for Individual Development (CID) presents the Fourth Annual Murder Mystery Dinner at the Elks Lodge, 2055 Elks Drive, San Bernardino. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available by pre-sale only and are available online at www.friendsofcid.com or by mail – 8088 Palm Lane, San Bernardino, CA 92410 (call first to reserve your spot. Assigned seating. For information call (909) 384-5426.

Favorite Quote:

“Every time we turn our heads the other way when we see the law flouted, when we tolerate what we know to be wrong, when we close our eyes and ears to the corrupt because we are too busy or too frightened, when we fail to speak up and speak out, we strike a blow against freedom, decency and justice.”

Robert F. Kennedy

