Thursday, February 6, 2020

Exhibits, Theater, Workshops, Classes:

Now to March 14 – the Wignall Museum of Contemporary Art presents “Fashion Conscious” an exhibit on the social, economic and formal framework of fashion, including issues of labor, gender, power and more. Artists included in the exhibit are: Christy Roberts Berkowitz, Libby Black, Pilar Gallegos, Bean Gilsdorf, Anthony Lenore, Manny Llanura, Dr. Fahamu Pecou, the Rational Dress Society, and the Institute 4 Labor Generosity Workers & Uniforms. The Wignall is open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday and noon to 4:00 p.m. on Saturdays. For information call Roman Stollenwerk (909) 652-6490 or email roman.stollenwerk@chaffey.edu

Tuesdays – free Ballroom Dance Classes are offered to all ages from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. at the Highland Senior Center, 3102 Highland Ave, Patton (just inside Patton Hospital). Instructors Ricardo & Teri Tomboc teach foxtrot, waltz, rumba, tango, swing, hustle and other nightclub dances. For information call (909) 862-8104 or (909) 289-0044.

4th Thursday of the Month – the Garcia Center for the Arts and Partnership with the Mexican Consulate of San Bernardino presents Mexican Movie Night. This free event screens Mexican films with English subtitles from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Center, 536 W. 11th Street. Refreshments are served

Now to June 20 – the Contemporary Club presents Southern California in Film. This monthly series is 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Club, 173 S. Eureka Street, Redlands. This series is scheduled for February 15, March 21, April 18, May 2, and June 20.

Festivals/Farmers Markets/Service (subject to weather):

Tuesdays – the Loma Linda Farmers Market & Artisan Faire is held from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at 25541 Barton Road (behind City Hall). This event features fresh produce, vegan food, music, local vendors, and artisans.

Wednesdays – ARMC Farmers Market takes place from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. in front of Arrowhead Regional Medical Center hospital, 400 N. Pepper Ave., Colton.

Wednesdays – the Rialto Certified Farmers Market is held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 150 S. Palm Ave. SNAP/EBT accepted. For more information call City Clerk’s Office at (909) 820-2519

Every Third Thursday – the Home of Neighborly Services hosts Resource Thursdays from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Home, 839 N. Mt. Vernon, San Bernardino. Available resources include: Pre-school Services, Senior Services, Children’s Network, Catholic Charities, Immigration Law, Veterans Concerns, Family Assistance, and Autism Awareness for information and questions call Dominique Mackey (909) 885-3492.

Now to April Trout Fishing Derbies – The County of San Bernardino Regional Parks will hold Competitive Fishing Derbies at their five lakes throughout the season. Prizes include $500 for first place, $250 for second place, and $100 for third place. Twenty-two additional prizes will be awarded for largest trout weighed in. The derbies begin promptly at 7:00 a.m. conclude at 1:00 p.m. Park gates open at 6:00 a.m. Participants must have a valid California State fishing license. Derby entry is $20 per person plus $10 vehicle entry into the park. Derbies are planned for February 19 – Mojave Narrows, Victorville; March 21 – Yucaipa, Yucaipa; and April 4 – Prada, Chino For information call (909) 387-2757

First Monday of every month – the San Bernardino Police Department hosts Coffee With a Cop from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. at 710 North D Street. For information call (909) 384-5742.

First Tuesday of every month – the San Bernardino Police Department hosts Business and Community Organization Meeting from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at 180 S. Arrowhead. These meeting are focused on discussing issues affecting the community and businesses such blight, homeless encampments, lack of police response.

Save the Date:

Thursday, February 6 – iHelpIE-Serving Seniors will host a “Get on the Bus!” Social from 2-5pm at the Grace Vargas Senior Center, 1411 S. Riverside Ave. Rialto. Tickets are $5.00 and can be purchased in advance at the Senior Center Front Desk. There will be light refreshments, music and dancing. To RSVP or more information call Brenda at (909) 648-2784.

Friday, February 7 – Loma Linda University School Of Dentistry dental hygiene students will provide Free Teeth Cleaning for Grade School Age Children (K-6th grades) from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. at School Of Dentistry, 11092 Anderson Street, Loma Linda. To make an appointment call (909) 558-9412.

Saturday, February 8 – the League Of Women Voters in Partnership with many community groups and agencies present San Bernardino Supervisors Candidate’s Forum at San Bernardino High School Auditorium, 1850 N. E Street. The event will start at 2:00 p.m. with candidates for District 1 (Cook, Evans, Garza and Ramirez), 3:30 p.m. for District 3 (Ahmed, Ickes, Lester, and Rowe), 5:00 p.m. for District 5 (Armendares, Baca, Flores and Renner). The forum will be live streamed at www.sbcountycommunity.org

Saturday, February 8 – the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Redlands – Riverside presents the 26th Annual Chocolate Fantasy from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Mitten Building, 345 Fifth Street, Redlands. This events features sweet and savory treats from local businesses, champagne, live music, and live and silent auctions. Proceeds go after-school programs for local kids and teens. For ticket information call (909) 798-4599 or email iboyd@bgcie.org or visit BeGreatIE.org

Saturday, February 8 – the Coche’r Car Club in Partnership with other community organizations and agencies will hold the 41st Annual Riverside Black History Parade & Expo at 10:00 a.m. in Downtown Riverside. Roll in at 7:00 a.m. with show time at 9:00 a.m. and Expo until 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 8 – Inland Empire Cruise Nites presents the 1st Annual Colton High School NJROTC Car Show from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Colton High School Football Stadium Parking Lot. This event benefits the ROTC program and features trophies, raffles, food, and vendors. For vendor and registration information contact david_brunkhorst@jusd.net

Saturday, February 8 – the Lincoln Memorial Shrine hosts the 48th Annual Open House/Abraham Lincoln Birthday Celebration from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Shrine, 125 W. Vine Street, Redlands. The day features Re-enactors bring history alive, live music, and President Lincoln will Greet guests and make a few brief remarks. Kicking off the event is the 10th Annual Lincoln Pilgrimage which bring thousands of scouts on a march to symbolize their dedication to the principles held by Lincoln. The March starts at Redlands High School and ends at the Redlands bowl and the Shrine. Refreshments will be served at this free public event. For information call (909) 798-7632 or visit www.lincolnshrine.org

Saturday, February 8 – Inland Regional Center in Partnership with Assemblymember Eloise Gomez Reyes present Special Education Parent Summit & Resource Fair from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at San Bernardino Valley College, 701 S. Mt. Vernon Ave. Room B-100. Registration and breakfast from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. For information and to RSVP call (909) 381-3238 or email esmeralda.vasquez@asm.ca.gov

Sunday, February 9 – the Garcia Center for the Arts presents Swift Feet/Pies Ligeros at 2:00 p.m. at the Center, 536 W. 11th Street, San Bernardino. This free documentary screening & discussion with director Juan Carlos Nunez. This is story of the Tarahumara, one of the largest indigenous cultures in North America that live in the rugged mountains of northwestern Mexico. For them running is not only the best way to get from one place to another, it is an important cultural tradition. They regularly compete in races that last days and stretch beyond a hundred miles. They know nationally and internationally for their running abilities and their colorful shirts and sandals made from rubber tires. For more information visit https//www.sbvca.org

Tuesday, February 11 – the San Bernardino City Unified School District’s Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP) will hold a Community Stakeholder Meeting from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 4030 Georgia Blvd. This meeting is open to parents, students, teachers, staff, unions, and community members. The topics are the 2019 California Dashboard and the revised LCAP template. Dinner will be served at 5:00 p.m. translation and child care are available. For information and questions call (909) 473-2064.

Saturday, February 15 – the City of San Bernardino Parks, Recreation and Community Services with Morning Star Adult Development Services presents Sweet Heart Dance from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Fifth Street Senior Center, 600 West 5th St. This event features DJ, Dinner, Dancing, Raffles and more. Tickets are $10/$5 for seniors (50+). For information and tickets call (909) 381-5430 or (909) 936-1001.

Saturday & Sunday, February 15 & 16 – the San Bernardino County Museum presents Arthropolooza: 3rd Annual Ultimate Bug Fest from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Museum, 2024 Orange Tree Lane, Redlands. This event is included with general admission – adults $10, seniors(60+) f active military $8, students with ID $7, child (5 – 12) $5, EBT Card $1 child under 5 free, and museum members free.

Saturday, February 15 – the Redlands Symphony present Anne-Marie McDermott, one of America’s leading pianist performing a Double Concerto, in all-Mozart Concert at 8:00 p.m. in the Memorial Chapel Of the University of Redlands. Maestro Ransom Wilson will conduct. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. followed by a pre-concert talk at 7:15 p.m. for information and tickets visit www.redlandssymphony.com or call (909) 587-5565.

Favorite Quote:

“You are where you are today because you stand on somebody’s shoulders. And wherever you are heading, you cannot get there by yourself. If you stand on the shoulders of others, you have a reciprocal responsibility to live your life so that others may stand on your shoulders. It’s the quid pro quo of life. We exist temporarily through what we take, but we live forever through what we give.”

Vernon Jordan

