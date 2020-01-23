Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020

Local Advertisement

Exhibits, Theater, Workshops, Classes:

Now to Sunday, January 26 – Lifehouse Theater, 1135 N. Church Street, Redlands, presents “Women Warriors,” a one-woman performance by author and actress Annette Hubbell who brings to life the extraordinary stories of women who transformed themselves, paved the way for others, and left the world a better place. Among the women portrayed are Corrie ten Boom, Gladys Aylward, Amy Carmichael, and Sojourner Truth. Performances are Friday’s at 7:00 p.m.; Saturday’s at 2:00 and 7:00 p.m. (except opening night); and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. There will also be a special performance on Thursday, January 23 and the Friday, January 24th performance will feature an interpreted presentation for the deaf. Tickets available at www.boxoffice.lifehousetheater.com or call (909) 335-3037.

Saturday, January 25 – the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, C.A.S.E., and the County Of San Bernardino Human Trafficking Task Force present the 10th Annual C.A.S.E. Human Trafficking Awareness Walk from 8:00 a.m. to Noon at Children’s Network, 825 Hospitality Lane. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/10th-Annual-case-human-trafficking-Awareness-Walk-tickets-79199653295

Saturday, January 25 – the San Bernardino County Regional Parks presents Junior Fishing Workshop-Narrows at 8:00 a.m. at the Mojave Narrows Regional Park, 18000 Yates Road, Victorville. This award winning workshop is beginners and those who like a few extra tips. Participants begin the morning by traveling through stations lead by volunteer fishing specialists to learn the basic fundamentals of lake shore fishing. These stations include: knot tying, casting, cleaning, cooking and more. Immediately following the educational stations, participants can choose to partake in a two-hour open fishing session where all tackle and equipment is provided. Junior workshop is for children7 to 15. Cost is $10 per child in advance of the class and $10 per vehicle at Park gate upon arrival. To register and information visit cms.sbcounty.gov/parks/Home.aspx

Thursdays, now to January 30 – the Garcia Center for the Arts will host San Bernardino Sings Folksongs from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. at Center, 536 W. 11th Street, San Bernardino. Everyone is welcome to join in the singing. For information call Joyce Seeger (909) 992-1372.

Local Advertisement

Tuesdays – free Ballroom Dance Classes are offered to all ages from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. at the Highland Senior Center, 3102 Highland Ave, Patton (just inside Patton Hospital). Instructors Ricardo & Teri Tomboc teach foxtrot, waltz, rumba, tango, swing, hustle and other nightclub dances. For information call (909) 862-8104 or (909) 289-0044.

4th Thursday of the Month starting Thursday, January 23 – the Garcia Center for the Arts and Partnership with the Mexican Consulate of San Bernardino presents Mexican Movie Night. This free event screens Mexican films with English subtitles from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Center , 536 W. 11th Street. Refreshments are served

Festivals/Farmers Markets/Service (subject to weather):

Tuesdays – the Loma Linda Farmers Market & Artisan Faire is held from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at 25541 Barton Road (behind City Hall). This event features fresh produce, vegan food, music, local vendors, and artisans.

Wednesdays – ARMC Farmers Market takes place from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. in front of Arrowhead Regional Medical Center hospital, 400 N. Pepper Ave., Colton.

Wednesdays – the Rialto Certified Farmers Market is held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 150 S. Palm Ave. SNAP/EBT accepted. For more information call City Clerk’s Office at (909) 820-2519

Every Third Thursday – the Home of Neighborly Services hosts Resource Thursdays from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Home, 839 N. Mt. Vernon, San Bernardino. Available resources include: Pre-school Services, Senior Services, Children’s Network, Catholic Charities, Immigration Law, Veterans Concerns, Family Assistance, and Autism Awareness for information and questions call Dominique Mackey (909) 885-3492.

January to April Trout Fishing Derbies – The County of San Bernardino Regional Parks will hold Competitive Fishing Derbies at their five lakes throughout the season. Prizes include $500 for first place, $250 for second place, and $100 for third place. Twenty-two additional prizes will be awarded for largest trout weighed in. The derbies begin promptly at 7:00 a.m. conclude at 1:00 p.m. Park gates open at 6:00 a.m. Participants must have a v laid California State fishing license. Derby entry is $20 per person plus $10 vehicle entry into the park. Derbies are planned for February 19 – Mojave Narrows, Victorville; March 21 – Yucaipa, Yucaipa; and April 4 – Prada, Chino For information call (909) 387-2757

First Monday of every month – the San Bernardino Police Department hosts Coffee With a Cop from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. at 710 North D Street. For information call (909) 384-5742.

First Tuesday of every month – the San Bernardino Police Department hosts Business and Community Organization Meeting from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at 180 S. Arrowhead. These meeting are focused on discussing issues affecting the community and businesses such blight, homeless encampments, lack of police response.

Save the Date:

Thursday, January 23 – The Garcia Center in Partnership with Mexican Consulate presents Mexican Movie Night: “La Casta Divina” from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Center, 536 W. 11th Street, San Bernardino. This award winning film directed by Julian Pastor focuses on the arrival of revolutionary ideas to the Yucatán peninsula where a ruling class called the “Divine caste” control the politics and economy. This film has English subtitles and refreshments are served.

Saturday, January 25 – the Pure Land Foundation in partnership with San Bernardino City USD, CAPSBC, Food Forward, and Lucky Farms will host its Mobile Food Pantry at 10:00 a.m. at Lincoln Elementary School, 255 W. 13th St. San Bernardino. On site registration starts at 9:00 a.m. with distribution from 10:00 a.m. to exactly at 12:00 p.m. Participants are urged to bring their own shopping carts or pull wagons since approximately 40 pounds of foods and other essential supplies will allowed per family and cannot be carried by hand. Volunteers are asked to arrive by 8:00 a.m. For information call (909) 539-4166 or email info@pureland.foundation

Saturday, January 25 – Friends of the San Bernardino Public Library will hold a Library Book Sale from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the Friends Room located at the rear of the Norman F. Feldheym Central Library, 555 W. 6th Street. Sale for member starts at 9:00 a.m. and non-members at noon. More than 10,000 books and other items will be on sale for a $1 or less. Also free reference materials will be available for teachers.

Tuesday, January 28 – the Special Education .department of the San Bernardino City Unified School District will hold Coffee with Our Education Directors from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at Golden Valley Middle School Room #SE-15, 3800 N. Waterman Ave. The purpose of the Coffee is to facilitate connections and conversations for community, parents and school officials to work together. For information call Veronica Garache (909) 880-6765 or email veronica.garche@sbcusd.K12.ca.us

Thursday, January 30 – Daisy’s Hope Foundation, 195 N Del Rosa Suites 3 & 4, San Bernardino, presents Free Pet Food Distribution from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. please leave pets at home but bring shopping bags and cart to carry items. Numbers will be passed out prior to distribution and person must have a number receive supplies.This event is open to residents of San Bernardino County.

Saturday, February 1 – the Miss Teen Rialto Scholarship Pageant presents The Royalty and Awards Gala Dinner from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Grace Vargas Senior Center, 1411 South Riverside Ave. This event is Semi Formal and will showcase the hard work and dedication of the pageant finalist plus present speciality awards to the contestants. In addition there will Donor raffles, entertainment and a photo booth. For information, table purchase, and tickets call Kimberly Woods (909) 200-7591 or email missteenrialtopageant@gmail.com

Saturday, February 1 – the Black Chamber Of Commerce Inland Empire presents the 5th Annual Black History Super Expo Mardi Gras from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at San Gorgonio High School, 2299 Pacific Street, San Bernardino. This free to the public event features vendors, food, entertainment, fashion show, car show and more. For information call 1-844-332-2243, Ext. 902

Thursday, February 6 – iHelpIE-Serving Seniors will host a “Get on the Bus!” Social from 2-5pm at the Grace Vargas Senior Center, 1411 S. Riverside Ave. Rialto. Tickets are $5.00 and can be purchased in advance at the Senior Center Front Desk. There will be light refreshments, music and dancing. To RSVP or more information call Brenda at (909) 648-2784.

Saturday, February 8 – The Rialto Democratic Club will host “Meet the Candidate” at the 9:00am General meeting at #3 Fire station 1550 N. Ayala Ave. Rialto Ca. 92376

Favorite Quote:

“When you single out any particular group of people for secondary citizenship status, that’s a violation of basic human rights.”

Jimmy Carter

To submit an event or information for Gloria’s Corner please email: gloharrison@me.com. Deadline is 12 p.m. each Friday.