Thursday, January 30, 2020

Local Advertisement

Exhibits, Theater, Workshops, Classes:

Now to March 14 – the Wignall Museum of Contemporary Art presents “Fashion Conscious” an exhibit on the social, economic and formal framework of fashion, including issues of labor, gender, power and more. Artists included in the exhibit are: Christy Roberts Berkowitz, Libby Black, Pilar Gallegos, Bean Gilsdorf, Anthony Lenore, Manny Llanura, Dr. Fahamu Pecou, the Rational Dress Society, and the Institute 4 Labor Generosity Workers & Uniforms. The Wignall is open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday and noon to 4:00 p.m. on Saturdays. For information call Roman Stollenwerk (909) 652-6490 or email roman.stollenwerk@chaffey.edu

Tuesdays – free Ballroom Dance Classes are offered to all ages from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. at the Highland Senior Center, 3102 Highland Ave, Patton (just inside Patton Hospital). Instructors Ricardo & Teri Tomboc teach foxtrot, waltz, rumba, tango, swing, hustle and other nightclub dances. For information call (909) 862-8104 or (909) 289-0044.

4th Thursday of the Month – the Garcia Center for the Arts and Partnership with the Mexican Consulate of San Bernardino presents Mexican Movie Night. This free event screens Mexican films with English subtitles from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Center, 536 W. 11th Street. Refreshments are served

Festivals/Farmers Markets/Service (subject to weather):

Tuesdays – the Loma Linda Farmers Market & Artisan Faire is held from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at 25541 Barton Road (behind City Hall). This event features fresh produce, vegan food, music, local vendors, and artisans.

Local Advertisement

Wednesdays – ARMC Farmers Market takes place from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. in front of Arrowhead Regional Medical Center hospital, 400 N. Pepper Ave., Colton.

Wednesdays – the Rialto Certified Farmers Market is held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 150 S. Palm Ave. SNAP/EBT accepted. For more information call City Clerk’s Office at (909) 820-2519

Every Third Thursday – the Home of Neighborly Services hosts Resource Thursdays from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Home, 839 N. Mt. Vernon, San Bernardino. Available resources include: Pre-school Services, Senior Services, Children’s Network, Catholic Charities, Immigration Law, Veterans Concerns, Family Assistance, and Autism Awareness for information and questions call Dominique Mackey (909) 885-3492.

Now to April Trout Fishing Derbies – The County of San Bernardino Regional Parks will hold Competitive Fishing Derbies at their five lakes throughout the season. Prizes include $500 for first place, $250 for second place, and $100 for third place. Twenty-two additional prizes will be awarded for largest trout weighed in. The derbies begin promptly at 7:00 a.m. conclude at 1:00 p.m. Park gates open at 6:00 a.m. Participants must have a v laid California State fishing license. Derby entry is $20 per person plus $10 vehicle entry into the park. Derbies are planned for February 19 – Mojave Narrows, Victorville; March 21 – Yucaipa, Yucaipa; and April 4 – Prada, Chino For information call (909) 387-2757

First Monday of every month – the San Bernardino Police Department hosts Coffee With a Cop from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. at 710 North D Street. For information call (909) 384-5742.

First Tuesday of every month – the San Bernardino Police Department hosts Business and Community Organization Meeting from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at 180 S. Arrowhead. These meeting are focused on discussing issues affecting the community and businesses such blight, homeless encampments, lack of police response.

Save the Date:

Thursday, January 30 – Daisy’s Hope Foundation, 195 N Del Rosa Suites 3 & 4, San Bernardino, presents Free Pet Food Distribution from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Please leave pets at home but bring shopping bags and cart to carry items. Numbers will be passed out prior to distribution and person must have a number to receive supplies.This event is open to residents of San Bernardino County.

Saturday, February 1 – the Miss Teen Rialto Scholarship Pageant presents The Royalty and Awards Gala Dinner from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Grace Vargas Senior Center, 1411 South Riverside Ave. This event is Semi Formal and will showcase the hard work and dedication of the pageant finalist plus present speciality awards to the contestants. In addition there will Donor raffles, entertainment and a photo booth. For information, table purchase, and tickets call Kimberly Woods (909) 200-7591 or email missteenrialtopageant@gmail.com

Saturday, February 1 – the Black Chamber Of Commerce Inland Empire presents the 5th Annual Black History Super Expo Mardi Gras from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at San Gorgonio High School, 2299 Pacific Street, San Bernardino. This free to the public event features vendors, food, entertainment, fashion show, car show and more. For information call 1-844-332-2243, Ext. 902

Saturday, February 1 – the Friends of the San Bernardino Public Library will a Book Bag Sale from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Friends Room located at the rear of the Norman Feldheym Central Library, 555 W. 6th Street. Yup a $2 grocery bag and fill it up with books and other items. For information call (909) 381-8251 or visit www.sbpl.org

Tuesday, February 4 – the Friends of the San Bernardino Public Library presents musician Sean Gaskell who will give a performance/educational demonstration on the Kora, an ancient 21-string harp from West Africa. This free all-age program will be held at 6:00 p.m. in the Bing Wong Auditorium at the Feldheym Central Library, 555 W. 6th Street. For information call (909) 381-8238 or visit www.sbpl.org

Wednesday, February 5 – the County of San Bernardino will hold the 2020 Regional Business Summit and State Of the County: Vision 2020 at 4:30 p.m. at the Toyota Arena, Ontario, Ca. This presentation will feature an update on changes over the past decade in the county as well as look at the business innovators, places, and people who will influence the next ten years. For registration and tickets visit www.SELECTSBCounty.com

Thursday, February 6 – iHelpIE-Serving Seniors will host a “Get on the Bus!” Social from 2-5pm at the Grace Vargas Senior Center, 1411 S. Riverside Ave. Rialto. Tickets are $5.00 and can be purchased in advance at the Senior Center Front Desk. There will be light refreshments, music and dancing. To RSVP or more information call Brenda at (909) 648-2784.

Saturday, February 8 – the League Of Women Voters in Partnership with many community groups and agencies present San Bernardino Supervisors Candidate’s Forum at San Bernardino High School Auditorium, 1850 N. E Street. The event will start at 2:00 p.m. with candidates for District 1 (Cook, Evans, Garza and Ramirez), 3:30 p.m. for District 3 (Ahmed, Ickes, Lester, and Rowe), 5:00 p.m. for District 5 (Armendares, Baca, Flores and Renner). The forum will be live streamed at www.sbcountycommunity.org

Saturday, February 8 – the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Redlands – Riverside presents the 26th Annual Chocolate Fantasy from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Mitten Building, 345 Fifth Street, Redlands. This events features sweet and savory treats from local businesses, champagne, live music, and live and silent auctions. Proceeds go after-school programs for local kids and teens. For ticket information call (909) 798-4599 or email iboyd@bgcie.org or visit BeGreatIE.org

Saturday, February 8 – the Coche’r Car Club in Partnership with other community organizations and agencies will hold the 41st Annual Riverside Black History Parade & Expo at 10:00 a.m. in Downtown Riverside. Roll in at 7:00 a.m. with show time at 9:00 a.m. Expo is until 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 8 – Inland Empire Cruise Nites presents the 1st Annual Colton High School NJROTC Car Show from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Colton High School Football Stadium Parking Lot. This event benefits the ROTC program and features trophies, raffles, food, and vendors. For vendor and registration information contact david_brunkhorst@jusd.net

Saturday, February 8 – the Lincoln Memorial Shrine hosts the 48th Annual Open House/Abraham Lincoln Birthday Celebration from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Shrine, 125 W. Vine Street, Redlands. The day features Re-enactors bring history alive, live music, and President Lincoln will Greet guests and make a few brief remarks. Kicking off the event is the 10th Annual Lincoln Pilgrimage which bring thousands of scouts on a march to symbolize their dedication to the principles held by Lincoln. The March starts at Redlands High School and ends at the Redlands bowl and the Shrine. Refreshments will be served at this free public event. For information call (909) 798-7632 or visit www.lincolnshrine.org

Favorite Quote:

“Before you speak to me about your religion, first show it to me in how you treat other people; before you tell me how much you love your God, show me in how you love all His children; before you preach to me of your passion for your faith, teach me about it through your compassion for your neighbors. In the end, I’m not as interested in what you have to tell or sell as I am in how you choose to live and give.”

Corey Brooke

To submit an event or information for Gloria’s Corner please email: gloharrison@me.com. Deadline is 12 p.m. each Friday.