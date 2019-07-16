Thursday, July 18, 2019

Local Advertisement

Summer Meal Program:

Now to July 31 – the City of San Bernardino will have a Summer Meal Program for kids under 18 years of age from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. at the following Community Centers:

Center for Individual Development – Mon. – Fri.- 8088 Palm Lane – (909) 384-5426

Lytle Creek Community Center – Tues. – Fri. – 380 South K Street – (909) 384-5424

Ruben Campos Center – Tues. – Fri – 1717 West 5th Street – (909) 384-5421

Verdemont Community Center – Tues. – Fri. -3664 Little League Dr. – (909) 361-2574

Delmann Heights Center – Tues. – Fri. – 2969 North Flores Street – (909) 880-1362

Hernandez Community Center – Tues. – Fri. – 222 North Lugonia Ave. – (909) 384-5420

Also each site will also receive a visit from the public library three times during the summer schedule with story time with Miss MARY Charter, a marionette Show by Franklin Haynes Marionettes and a Magic Show presented by Rafael & Katie. For information call your local community center.

Now to July – the Colton Breakfast/Lunch Program will be administered at various schools in the Bloomington, Colton and Grand Terrace areas. For information on school locations and serving dates and times please call CJUSD Nutrition Services Department (909) 580-6650.

Now to July 30 – Redlands Unified School District hosts Summer Food & Fun a Free Lunch Program for all kids 18 and under at multiple locations:

Redlands Community Center, 111 W. Lugonia Ave. Mon-Fri until Aug. 2 – 11:30 a.m to 1 p.m.

Redlands Family YMCA, 500 E. Citrus Ave. Mon – Fri until Aug. 6 – 11:30a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

A. K. Smiley Public Library, 125 W. Vine St. Tuesday only until July 30 10:45 to 11:45 a.m.

Exhibits, Workshops, Classes:

Now to Wednesday, July 31 – the Garcia Center for the Arts, 536 West 11th Street, San Bernardino will hold a series of Ceramic Classes every Monday and Wednesday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. cost is $60 for the series or $20 per week. Cost includes clay, use of tools, firing and glazing. For information or to register call (909) 888-6400.

Tuesday’s and Saturdays – the 2019 Children’s Summer Music Festival Workshops for children ages 4-12 will held on Tuesdays, July 23, & 30 from 3-3:45 p.m. at the A.K. Smiley Library Contemporary Club, 173 S. Eureka Street. On Saturdays, July 20, 27, and August 3, and 10 from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the Redlands Community. Enter, 111 W. Lugonia Ave. The workshops are conducted by artists appearing at the Redlands Bowl. There is no admission charge and reservations are not needed. For information call (909) 793-7316 or visit redlandsbowl.org.

Reading Activities:

Now – Thursday, July 27 – Friends of the San Bernardino Public Library present “Showtime at your Library,” a summer reading program for children, teens and adults. Participants can win prizes by tracking minutes read, activities, and library events attended. Sign up at any of the four libraries in San Bernardino: Norman F. Feldheym, 555 West 6th St. (909) 381-8201; Dorothy Inghram Branch Library, 1505 W. Highland Ave. (909) 887-4494; Howard M. Rowe Branch Library, 108 E. Marshall Blvd. (909) 883-3411; and Paul Villasenor Branch Library, 525 N. Mt. Vernon Ave. (909) 383-5156. Please call for further informations and for library hours.

Entertainment:

Mondays, July 22 to August 26 – the Yucaipa Chamber of Commerce and the City of Yucaipa present Movie Mondays at 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. at the Yucaipa Performing Arts Center, 12062 California Street. The schedule includes: July 22 – Smallfoot; July 29 – Shazam; August 5 – A Dog’s Way Home; August 12 – Wonder Park; August 19 – Christophe Robin; and August 26 – Missing Link. Admission is $5. For information call (909) 500-7712.

Save the Date:

Friday, July 19 – the City of Colton Community Services Department presents Movies in the Park: Incredibles 2 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Fleming Park, 525 N. La Cadena. This free family friendly event features entertainment, Street Fair, and fun zone followed by movie at dusk. Attendees are urged to bring blankets and lawn chairs. No alcohol or glass is permitted.

Friday, July 19 – the City of Rialto presents Movies in the Park: “The Greatest Snowman” at Rialto Park, 130 E. San Bernardino Ave. Beginning at 7 p.m. this free family friendly event features other activities. Attendees are urged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Food and drink vendors may be available.

Friday, July 19 – the 2019 Redlands Bowl Summer Music Festival presents Mozart by Moonlight featuring the Redlands Symphony Orchestra conducted by Roger Kalia. The program includes Eine Klein Nachtmusik selections from Jupiter Symphony and many other Mozart favorites. This free event is first-come, first-seated. Free-will offerings will be collected at intermission. Performances start at 8:00 p.m. at the Bowl, 25 Grant Street. For information call (909) 793-7316 or visit info@redlandsbowl.org.

Friday, July 19 – Riverside City College Theatre Department’s Summer Conservatory will present the beloved Broadway gem, THE WIZ, featuring 75 students from schools throughout Riverside County. THE WIZ will be presented on Friday, July 19, at 7 pm and Saturday, July 20, at 2 pm in Landis Performing Arts Center on the campus of Riverside City College (4800 Magnolia Avenue, Riverside, CA 92506). Tickets are $15 presale and $20 at the door.

Saturday, July 20 – the San Bernardino Public Library presents “When the World’s on Fire: the Life and Songs Of Woody Guthrie” featuring folksinger, storyteller, and autoharp virtuoso Adam Miller at 2:00 p.m. in the Bing Wong Auditorium at the Feldheym Central Library, 555 W. Sixth Street. This event is part of the Summer Reading Program with the theme “It’s Showtime at your Library”. Guthrie wrote over 1,000 American songs is known for his iconic “This Land is Your Land,” one of the most widespread English language folk songs. For information on this event which part of the Summer Reading Program call (909) 381-8235 or visit www.sbpl.org.

Saturday, July 20 – the Unforgettables Foundation presents its Annual Baseball Bash from 4:05 p.m. to 10:05 p.m. at the San Manuel Stadium, 280 S. E Street, San Bernardino. Ticket cost for this event, on Mike Trout Day, includes a summer time picnic, special field-side seat, and a Mike Trout Jersey for the first 50 people. Doors open at 4:05 p.m. with games starting at 6:05 p.m.

Saturday, July 20 – the San Bernardino City Unified School District’s African American Advisory Council will hold a Black Family Summit: Cradle to Career Back to School Kick-Off from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at San Gorgonio High School, 2299 Pacific Street. This event is part of the District’s Family Awareness Campaign with information about preschool programs, special programs, navigating the system for excellence, after-school resources, and parent leadership. This free summit includes workshops and resources plus special recognition for students who made Black Honor Roll for the second semester and Elementary Academic Excellence. Breakfast will be provided to the first 200 people registered, and lunch vendors will be available from noon to 1:00 p.m. For information and to RSVP call (909) 473-2098 or email sharon.ellis@sbcusd.k12.ca.us.

Saturday, July 20 – the San Bernardino Symphony presents Montecito International Music Festival Orchestra conducted by Dean Anderson in a Special Benefit Concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Sturges Center for the Fine Arts, 780 North E Street. For tickets call (909) 381-5388 or visit www.sanbernardinosymphony.org. Every ticket sold is 100% tax deductible.

Saturday, July 20 – the Redlands Conservancy presents Silent Movie Night at the Asistencia: The General starring Buster Keaton. Doors open at 7:30 with movie at 8:30 p.m. at the Asistencia, 26930 Barton Road. Attendees to this outdoor event are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets, food and drinks. Cost is $10, ticket may be reserved on Eventbrite or purchased at the door.

Sunday, July 21 – the San Bernardino City USD will host the Tzu Chi Mobile Food Pantry from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Indian Springs High School, 650 N. Del Rosa Drive. This free food distribution features fresh food and vegetables. Distribution is on a first-come, first-served basis and attendees are urged to bring their own bags and carts. Volunteers are welcomed and are asked to arrive 90 minutes before the event. For information, call (909) 447-7799 ext. 500.

Monday, July 22 – the San Bernardino City USD will host the Tzu Chi Mobile Food Pantry from 12:00 to 1:30 p.m. at Juanita Blakey Jones Elementary, 700 N. F Street. This free food distribution features fresh food and vegetables. Distribution is on a first-come, first served basis and attendees are urged to bring their own bags and carts. Volunteers are welcomed and are asked to come 90 minutes before event. For information call (909) 447-7799 ext. 500.

Thursday, July 25 to Sunday, July 28 – the 2019 Redlands Bowl Summer Music Festival present the icon musical of the Golden Age of movie musicals – “Singin’ in the Rain” presented by Legendary Productions. This production features the famous dance routines, hilarious situations, snappy dialogue and the hit-parade score plus an onstage rainstorm.

Performances begin at 8:00 p.m. at the Bowl, 25 Grant Street. This free event is first-come, first-seated. Free-will offerings will be collected at intermission. There will be a Public Dress Rehearsal on Tuesday, July 23. For information call (909) 793-7316 or visit inforedlandsbowl.org

Friday, July 26 – the San Bernardino Chamber of Commerce will hold “It’s a Great Day for Business in San Bernardino!” Golf Tournament with Shotgun start at noon at Shandin Hills Golf Club, 3380 Little Mountain Drive. Golf package includes on course competitions, Goody Bag, raffle ticket, free beer & soda on the course, Range Ball Token, Team prizes and awards, and buffet dinner. For player ( early bird pricing available) and sponsorship information call (909) 885-7515.

Friday, July 26 – the City of Rialto presents Movies in the Park: “Jurassic World” at Anderson Park, 726 S. Lilac Ave. beginning at 7:00 p.m. This free family friendly event features other activities. Attendees are urged to bring lawn chairs, and blankets. Food and drink vendors may be available.

Friday, July 26 – Friends of Center of Individual Development (CID) presents the 32nd Annual Grapes and Gourmet from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at 320 Premiere Hall in the Enterprise Building, 320 N. E Street, San Bernardino. 80+ baskets will be available for auction and multiple wine, food and beer vendors will be available for tasting. For information and tickets call (909) 384-5426 or visit www.friendsofcid.com

Favorite Quote:

“Be more concerned with your character than your reputation, because your character is what you are, while your reputation is merely what others think you are.”

John Wooden

To submit an event or information for Gloria’s Corner please email: gloscalendar@gmail.com. Deadline is 12 p.m. each Friday.