Thursday, July 25, 2019

Local Advertisement

Summer Meal Program:

Now to July 31 – the City of San Bernardino will have a Summer Meal Program for kids under 18 years of age from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. at the following Community Centers:

Center for Individual Development – Mon. – Fri.- 8088 Palm Lane – (909) 384-5426

Lytle Creek Community Center – Tues. – Fri. – 380 South K Street – (909) 384-5424

Ruben Campos Center – Tues. – Fri – 1717 West 5th Street – (909) 384-5421

Verdemont Community Center – Tues. – Fri. -3664 Little League Dr. – (909) 361-2574

Delmann Heights Center – Tues. – Fri. – 2969 North Flores Street – (909) 880-1362

Hernandez Community Center – Tues. – Fri. – 222 North Lugonia Ave. – (909) 384-5420

Each site will also receive a visit from the public library three times during the summer schedule with story time with Miss MARY Charter, a marionette show by Franklin Haynes Marionettes and a Magic Show presented by Rafael & Katie. For information call your local community center.

Now to July 30 – the Colton Breakfast/Lunch Program will be administered at various schools in the Bloomington, Colton and Grand Terrace areas. For information on school locations and serving dates and times please call CJUSD Nutrition Services Department (909) 580-6650.

Now to July 30 – Redlands Unified School District hosts Summer Food & Fun a Free Lunch Program for all kids 18 and under at multiple locations:

Redlands Community Center, 111 W. Lugonia Ave. Mon-Fri until Aug. 2 – 11:30 a.m to 1 p.m.

Redlands Family YMCA, 500 E. Citrus Ave. Mon – Fri until Aug. 6 – 11:30a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

A. K. Smiley Public Library, 125 W. Vine St. Tuesday only until July 30 10:45 to 11:45 a.m.

Exhibits, Workshops, Classes,

Now to Wednesday, July 31 – the Garcia Center for the Arts, 536 West 11th Street, San Bernardino will hold a series of Ceramic Classes every Monday and Wednesday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. cost is $60 for the series or $20 per week. Cost includes clay, use of tools, firing and glazing. For information or to register call (909) 888-6400.

Local Advertisement

Tuesdays and Saturdays – the 2019 Children’s Summer Music Festival Workshops for children ages 4-12 will held on Tuesday, July 30 from 3-3:45 p.m. at the A.K. Smiley Library Contemporary Club, 173 S. Eureka Street. On Saturdays, July 27, and August 3, and 10 from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the Redlands Community. Enter, 111 W. Lugonia Ave. The workshops are conducted by artists appearing at the Redlands Bowl. There is no admission charge and reservations are not needed. For information call (909) 793-7316 or visit redlandsbowl.org.

Reading Activities:

Now – Thursday, July 27 – Friends of the San Bernardino Public Library present “Showtime at your Library,” a summer reading program for children, teens and adults. Participants can win prizes by tracking minutes read, activities, and library events attended. Sign up at any of the four libraries in San Bernardino: Norman F. Feldheym, 555 West 6th St. (909) 381-8201; Dorothy Inghram Branch Library, 1505 W. Highland Ave. (909) 887-4494; Howard M. Rowe Branch Library, 108 E. Marshall Blvd. (909) 883-3411; and Paul Villasenor Branch Library, 525 N. Mt. Vernon Ave. (909) 383-5156. Please call for further information and for library hours.

Entertainment:

Mondays, July to August 26 – the Yucaipa Chamber of Commerce and the City of Yucaipa present Movie Mondays at 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. at the Yucaipa Performing Arts Center, 12062 California Street. The schedule includes: July 29 – Shazam; August 5 – A Dog’s Way Home; August 12 – Wonder Park; August 19 – Christophe Robin; and August 26 – Missing Link. Admission is $5. For information call (909) 500-7712.

Save the Date:

Thursday, July 25 to Sunday, July 28 – the 2019 Redlands Bowl Summer Music Festival present the icon musical of the Golden Age of movie musicals – “Singin’ in the Rain” presented by Legendary Productions. This production features the famous dance routines, hilarious situations, snappy dialogue and the hit-parade score plus an onstage rainstorm.

Performances begin at 8:00 p.m. at the Bowl, 25 Grant Street. This free event is first-come, first-seated. Free-will offerings will be collected at intermission. For information call (909) 793-7316 or visit inforedlandsbowl.org

Friday, July 26 – the San Bernardino Chamber of Commerce will hold “It’s a Great Day for Business in San Bernardino!” Golf Tournament with Shotgun start at noon at Shandin Hills Golf Club, 3380 Little Mountain Drive. Golf package includes on course competitions, Goody Bag, raffle ticket, free beer & soda on the course, Range Ball Token, Team prizes and awards, and buffet dinner. For player ( early bird pricing available) and sponsorship information call (909) 885-7515.

Friday, July 26 – the City of Colton Community Services Department presents Friday Concerts at Fleming with the “Smooth Groove Band” From 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. This free event features a Street Fair and Fun Zone. Attendees may bring blankets and lawn chairs. No alcohol or glass is permitted.

Friday, July 26 – the City of Rialto presents Movies in the Park: “Jurassic World” at Andreson Park, 726 S. Lilac Ave. beginning at 7:00 p.m. This free family friendly event features other activities. Attendees are urged to bring lawn chairs, and blankets. Food and drink vendors may be available.

Friday, July 26 – Friends of Center of Individual Development (CID) presents the 32nd Annual Grapes and Gourmet fundraiser from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at 320 Premiere Hall in the Enterprise Building, 320 N. E Street, San Bernardino. 80+ baskets will be available for auction and multiple wine, food and beer vendors will be available for tasting. For information and tickets call (909) 384-5426 or visit www.friendsofcid.com.

Saturday, July 27 – Pride in the Park will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Ed Hales Park, 5th & State Streets, Redlands. This event will feature music and vendors.

Tuesday, July 30 – the 2019 Redlands Bowl Summer Music Festival presents ABBA Revisited, one of North America’s foremost ABBA tributes. The program features ABBA hits such as “Dancing Queen”, “Take a Chance on Me”, “Waterloo”, “ Mama Mia”, and many more. Performance begins at 8:00 p.m. at the Bowl, 25 Grant Street. This free event is first-come, first-seated. Free-will offerings will be collected at intermission. For information call (909) 793-7316 or visit inforedlandsbowl.org

Thursday, August 1 – Loma Linda University Drayson Center presents Swim-N-Cinema: LILO & STITCH from 8:15 to 10:15 p.m. at the Center, 25040 Stewart Street, Loma Linda. This family friendly event open at 8:15 with swimming at 8:30 followed by movie at 8:45 p.m. attendees are urged to bring lawn chairs, coolers, and food to watch the movie in the grassy pool deck area. Admission is $5 per person and free for those with passes or membership. Office will be open for purchase of passes and memberships. Tickets are available online at mydrayson.llu.edu or at the door. Campus catering will have snacks, water, ice cream, candy, pizza, nachos, soda and bottled water for sale.

Friday, August 2 – the 2019 Redlands Bowl Summer Music Festival presents The Annie Moses Band: “From Copeland to Cash.” This program is a cornucopia of iconic American melodies, reviving the American saga through innovative high-spirited arrangements that include homeland songs, soulful memories of Spirituals and the show tunes of George Gershwin. Performance begins at 8:00 p.m. at the Bowl, 25 Grant Street. This free event is first-come, first-seated. Free-will offerings will be collected at intermission. For information call (909) 793-7316 or visit inforedlandsbowl.org

Friday, August 2 – Pairing With a Purpose will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at the historic Arrowhead Springs Hotel, 24918 Arrowhead Springs Road, San Bernardino. This event features local cuisine paired with local wines and beers in support of the Inland Empire Ronald McDonald House. For tickets visit give.classy.org

Friday, August 2 – the City of Rialto presents Movies in the Park: “How to Train Your Dragon in the Hidden World” at Tom Sawyer Pool, 152 E. San Bernardino Ave. beginning at 7:00 p.m. This free family friendly event features other activities. Attendees are urged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Food and drink vendors may be available.

Saturday, August 3 – the City of Colton Community Services Department presents Movies in the Park: Hotel Transylvania 3 from 8:00 to 10:00 p.m. at Rich Dauer Park, 955 Torrey Pines Road. This free family friendly features kid activities prior to the movie. Attendees are urged to bring blankets and lawn chairs. No alcohol or glass is permitted.

Saturday, August 3 – the City of Redlands Police Department, Micah House, Ride Yourself Fit and local businesses present Back2School Jam and Community Resource Fair from 8:00 a.m. to noon at Sylvan Park, 601 North University Street. This event for the school children of Redlands features bicycle and backpack giveaways, snacks, and music.

Saturday, August 4 – the City of San Bernardino Parks, Recreation & Community Services Department presents Verdemont Aloha Celebration: Aloha! Goodbye Summer, Hello Fall from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. This event will feature Arts & Crafts, new program information, and a hot dog lunch. This free event will have activities led by recreation staff. Space is limited so register now. For tickets visit Eventbrite. For information call (909) 361-2574. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Sunday, August 4 – the City of Yucaipa presents Concert in the Park: “The Trip, Rock Band” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Yucaipa Community Park Amphitheater, 34900 Oak Glen Road. This event features food and merchandise vendors, kids activities and live music. For information visit yucaipa.org.

Monday, August 5 – First School Day – San Bernardino City Unified and Rialto Unified School Districts

Wednesday, August 7 – First School Day – Colton Unified, Redlands Unified, and Fontana Unified School Districts

Thursday, August 8 – First School Day – Yucaipa Unified School District

Monday, August 19 – Classes begin – Crafton Hills and San Bernardino Valley Community Colleges.

Favorite Quote:

“Try not to become a man of success. Rather become a man of value.”

Albert Einstein

To submit an event or information for Gloria’s Corner please email: gloharrison@me.com. Deadline is 12 p.m. each Friday.